CNA TRAINING
Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility
Bellaire, MI
Posted on February 28, 2018
About CNA TRAINING
Nurse Aide Training Program for qualified employees
We are accepting applications for new employees that are seeking training and employment as certified nurse aides in our Facility.
Hired Applicants must complete the offered Nurse Aide Training course and required testing in order to be registered as a Nurse Aide in the State of Michigan. Cross training in dietary, housekeeping and laundry skills is required to maintain employment. We are hiring for full time positions on the 3pm-11pm shifts. Our shifts include holiday and weekend rotation.
Class Begins April 2nd, 2018
The starting wage rate is $14.26 per hour.
Benefits include:
Health, vision & dental plans, Retirement plan, vacation, longevity,
shift & weekend differential, paid personal days.
Submit Employment Application listing âNurse Aide Trainingâ in the âPosition Applied Forâ field.
Contact Allison Fales, Human Resources for more information.
Applications taken Mon-Fri. 9am-3pm
Applications available on our website www.meadowbrookmcf.com
4543 South M-88 Highway Bellaire, MI 49615
231-533-8661 ext. 161
Fax 231-533-4651
M/F/V/H
EOE
About Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility
