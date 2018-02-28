CNA TRAINING

Nurse Aide Training Program for qualified employees

We are accepting applications for new employees that are seeking training and employment as certified nurse aides in our Facility.

Hired Applicants must complete the offered Nurse Aide Training course and required testing in order to be registered as a Nurse Aide in the State of Michigan. Cross training in dietary, housekeeping and laundry skills is required to maintain employment. We are hiring for full time positions on the 3pm-11pm shifts . Our shifts include holiday and weekend rotation.

Class Begins April 2nd, 2018

The starting wage rate is $14.26 per hour.

Benefits include:

Health, vision & dental plans, Retirement plan, vacation, longevity,

shift & weekend differential, paid personal days.

Submit Employment Application listing âNurse Aide Trainingâ in the âPosition Applied Forâ field.

Contact Allison Fales, Human Resources for more information.

Applications taken Mon-Fri. 9am-3pm

Applications available on our website www.meadowbrookmcf.com

4543 South M-88 Highway Bellaire, MI 49615

231-533-8661 ext. 161

Fax 231-533-4651

M/F/V/H

EOE