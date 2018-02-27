Closing team member

Hiring Full time closing team members

Guaranteed 35 hours a week

Wage premium after 90 days

Flexible Hours

401K

Health Benefits

Accident and Critical Illness

Meal Discounts

Closing team members are responsible for cleaning and shutting down the store for the night, they must be able to work in a fast paced environment and handle a busy and sometimes high pressure position. Closing team members must be able to work late into the night and have strong customer service skills.