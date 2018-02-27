Closing team member
petoskey, MI
Posted on February 27, 2018
Hiring Full time closing team members
Guaranteed 35 hours a week
Wage premium after 90 days
Flexible Hours
401K
Health Benefits
Accident and Critical Illness
Meal Discounts
Closing team members are responsible for cleaning and shutting down the store for the night, they must be able to work in a fast paced environment and handle a busy and sometimes high pressure position. Closing team members must be able to work late into the night and have strong customer service skills.
