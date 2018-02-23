Clinical Pharmacy Coordinator

Job Summary:

Responsible for developing, administering, monitoring, and evaluating all clinical programs of the department. Responsible for educating pharmacists and other members of the health care team. Facilitate and appraise the clinical performance of staff pharmacists. Perform all other duties of a staff pharmacist as required.

**MINIMUM LEVEL OF EDUCATION REQUIRED:**

In addition to the minimum requirements for a Staff Pharmacist, advanced education, such as a PharmD or BCPS Certification, or equivalent methods.

**INTERPERSONAL SKILLS:**

Able to articulate and demonstrate commitment to the Philosophy, Values and Mission of Munson Healthcare Cadillac. Maintains a working knowledge of applicable Federal, State and local laws and regulations, the Corporate Compliance Program, Code of Ethics, as well as other policies and procedures in order to ensure adherence in a manner that reflects honest, ethical and professional behavior.