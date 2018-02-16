Clinical Pharmacist
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/367778
About Clinical Pharmacist
SUMMARY
General Clinical Pharmacist
The Clinical Pharmacist is responsible for the provision of safe, effective, appropriate and cost-efficient medication therapy to patients. The Clinical pharmacist will work directly with providers, other health professionals, and patients to ensure that the medications prescribed for patients contribute to the best possible health outcomes. Clinical pharmacists verify orders for medications, monitor patient medication therapies, provide drug information, and supervise and direct support personnel.
Emergency Department (ED) Clinical Pharmacist
The clinical pharmacist is an integral part of the ED team, working directly with providers, other health professional and patients. The Clinical Pharmacist is responsible for the provision of safe, effective, appropriate and cost-efficient medication therapy to patients. The clinical pharmacist ensures accurate medication histories are complete and that medications prescribed for the patient contribute to the best possible outcome. Clinical pharmacists verify orders for medications, monitor patient medication therapies, provide drug information, and supervise and direct support personnel.
Operating Room (OR) Clinical Pharmacist
The clinical pharmacist is an integral part of the OR team, working directly with providers, other health professional and patients. The Clinical Pharmacist is responsible for the provision of safe, effective, appropriate and cost-efficient medication therapy to patients. The clinical pharmacist ensures medications prescribed for the patient contribute to the best possible outcome. Clinical pharmacists verify orders for medications, monitor patient medication therapies, provide drug information, and supervise and direct support personnel.
Oncology Clinical Pharmacists
The clinical pharmacist is an integral part of the Cowell Family Cancer Centre and inpatient oncology teams, working directly with providers, other health professionals and patients. The Clinical Pharmacist is responsible for the provision of safe, effective, appropriate and cost-efficient medication therapy to patients. The clinical pharmacist ensures medications prescribed for the patient contribute to the best possible outcome. Clinical pharmacists develop and maintain the chemotherapy regimen library, verify orders for appropriate use and accuracy, , monitor patient medication therapies, provide drug and symptom management information, provide patient, staff and provider education, actively participate in cancer research initiatives, assure safe practice standards for hazardous drugs, participate in oncology-related quality initiatives and committee representation, and supervise and direct support personnel.
Home Infusion
Clinical pharmacists working in home infusion care for patients requiring home infusion therapy. They work directly with providers, home care nurses, patients and patientâs family to ensure safe and appropriate medication therapy is prepared and delivered to the home setting. Has the responsibility to oversee, impact, coordinate, and facilitate the clinical treatment and management of the patient, supportive care, patient/provider education, and quality improvement functions of the Home Infusion Program; assumes overall responsibility for the integrity of the pharmaceutical and associated equipment to administer. Clinical pharmacists review insurance coverage, review orders for medications, monitor patient medication therapies, provide drug information, and supervise and direct support personnel.
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
Graduate of an ACPE-accredited School of Pharmacy with a BS Pharmacy degree or higher
Currently licensed to practice pharmacy in the state of Michigan or eligible for licensure
Health-system experience or PGY-1 residency completion preferred, but not required
PGY-2 Residency completion desired but not required for specialty areas (ED, OR, ONC)
Board Certification preferred, but not required
ORGANIZATION
Reports to Pharmacy Manager and/or Director of Pharmacy
POPULATIONS SERVED COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED
Meets the pharmaceutical care needs of the patient in all ages (birth and above), includes care for the unborn
SPECIFIC DUTIES
-
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare.
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
-
Interprets medication orders (verbal, written and electronic) and verifies or transcribes to computerized patient medication profiles accurately; maintains accurate, complete patient medication profiles. Reads, extracts, and interprets information in patient charts accurately.
-
Ensures preparation and dispensing of medications, including sterile, chemotherapy, and parenteral nutrition are done safely and accurately using appropriate techniques.
-
Demonstrates competency in the use of technologies/equipment as required to prepare and dispense medications.
-
Complies with USP recommendations, manufacturer information, and hospital Policy/Procedure in the proper storage, security record keeping, and handling of all pharmaceuticals purchased, repackaged or compounded.
-
Issues controlled substances to patient care areas and maintains records as required by law.
-
Demonstrates competency as it pertains to department safety procedures, such as disaster response, fire safety, bioterrorism, TB prevention, blood borne pathogen precautions, security and waste disposal.
-
Monitors medication therapy regimens for contraindications, drugâdrug interactions, drugâfood interactions, drugâlaboratory test interactions, allergies, appropriateness of drug and dose, and therapeutic duplications.
-
Reviews/interprets culture and susceptibility data for antibiotic appropriateness and recommends changes as needed.
-
Detects and reports suspected adverse drug reactions and medication errors accurately and in a timely manner.
-
Sustains the formulary by minimizing nonformulary procurements, utilizing therapeutic substitution protocols, and promoting rational medication therapy selection.
-
Provides clinical consultation and clarification to practitioners; recommends evidence-based medication therapy regimens and monitoring plans; and suggests appropriate, cost-effective therapeutic alternatives to medical staff as needed. Participates in pharmacokinetics consult service and drug dosing per organizational protocol.
-
Participates in medical emergency response as needed.
-
Provides accurate, adequate, and timely drug information to the professional staff, patients and their families.
-
Documents all clinical activities and interventions accurately and completely
-
Participates in the quality improvement and medication-use review activities of the department; collects data; conducts quality monitors and inspections; and maintains logs, records, and other documentation as assigned
-
Responsible for precepting and instructing pharmacy students and pharmacy residents, as assigned. May serve as a preceptor on major projects for pharmacy students and residents.
-
Supervises and directs pharmacy support personnel; verifies the daily activities of pharmacy technicians; and participates in the performance appraisal of pharmacy support personnel as assigned.
-
Works independently with minimal supervision; organizes and prioritizes work assignments; and ensures pharmacy services are provided in a timely manner. Answers the telephone, identifyi
Job at a Glance
About Munson Healthcare
More jobs at Munson Healthcare