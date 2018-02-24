Clinical Pharmacist-Oncology

The Cowell Family Cancer Center, a free-standing ambulatory facility on the campus of Munson Medical Center, is seeking a full-time Clinical Oncology Pharmacist to join an energetic and talented oncology pharmacy team. Munson Medical Center is a 391-bed regional referral center located in north-western Lower Peninsula of Michigan and is the hub of a nine-hospital healthcare system.

The cancer program at Munson is well-established with nine hematology/oncology providers, including gynecologic oncology, radiation therapy and a 43-chair infusion suite – all located within a beautiful new three-floor facility. In addition, the center offers nutrition, social work and financial navigation support and a Health and Wellness suite to further meet patient needs.

Responsibilities

The Clinical Oncology Pharmacist is an integral part of the overall cancer program, working on the front line directly with providers, other health professionals, and patients to ensure that the medications prescribed for patients contribute to the best possible health outcomes. Direct patient care activities encompass a daily review of all treatment orders, supportive care management, patient education initiatives and supervision of compounding/dispensing functions within the pharmacy. The clinical pharmacist is also critical in indirect patient care functions, including the build and maintenance of evidence-based chemotherapy treatment plans, participation in multidisciplinary tumor conferences, committee representation, staff and student/resident development and a liaison for inpatient oncology and regional infusion services within the healthcare system.

Requirements

The qualified applicant will possess: a BS Pharmacy degree or higher from an ACPE-accredited School of Pharmacy; current or eligible for Michigan licensure; BCLS certified; completion of a residency, BCOP certification or equivalent oncology clinical practice experience.

Job description-ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor of Science Degree in Pharmacy or Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) Degree (preferable) from an accredited School of Pharmacy.

Oncology Pharmacy Residency or equivalent clinical oncology experience

Board Certification in Oncology Pharmacy highly desirable

BCLS certified

Current Michigan license or eligible immediately apply and process successfully at first opportunity

Two to three years of hospital experience. Experience and familiarity with drug distribution systems, oncology-specific electronic medication administration record (eMAR) and cancer research/investigational drugs desirable.

Demonstrated knowledge base in clinical oncology, therapeutics, pharmacokinetics, pain management, providing drug information (verbal and written), patient monitoring and assessment skills, and investigational drug regulations.

ORGANIZATION:

Under supervision of the Pharmacy Clinical Manager and Lead Oncology Pharmacist.

May receive instructions/direction from the Pharmacy Operations Manager or Pharmacy Director.

Has regular contact and maintains a close working relationship with the Pharmacy Staff, Nursing Staff, the Director of Oncology Services, the Medical Staff, and other appropriate departments, such as Social Services, Home Care/Hospice, Laboratory, etc.

Responsible for overseeing all aspects of Oncology Pharmacy Services, including Pharmacy technical support, Pharmacy interns, residents, clinical students, pharmacists, interactions with ancillary departments (i.e. Logistics), inventory control, etc.

Responsible for education of Pharmacy staff and various hospital staff in safe handling/disposal of cytotoxic agents and other hazardous medication/waste.

Responsible for overseeing receipt and coordination of oncology drugs including research drugs.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED:

All ages served.

SPECIFIC DUTIES:

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare. Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare. Promotes personal and patient safety. Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times. Assists in maintaining efficient working environment in Oncology Satellite Pharmacy so that equipment/procedures are easily followed by other Pharmacy staff members. Assists in maintaining updated standard dilution, stability, and administration information for all cytotoxic agents. Perform product evaluations on new/improved products used in the preparation/handling of cytotoxic agents, make recommendation as needed/requested. Supervise all technical functions associated with Oncology Infusion Pharmacy (i.e. Pharmacy technician stocking, materials management, housekeeping, etc.). Supervise and/or perform the preparation of all parenteral cytotoxic agents ensuring compliance with USP and State standards.

a. Technician – physical supervision of work.

b. Pharmacist – double-check computer entry and patient profile to assure accuracy and correct charging.

Assists with entry and maintenance of standard protocol sets in the computer system to allow for ease and consistency of order entry. Plan, based on Oncology/Outpatient Oncology/Hematology Clinic admissions and case mix, the minimum amount of inventory of each oncology agent necessary to meet patient needs.

a. Make recommendations to wholesaler(s) for inventory back-up.

Assist Utilization Pharmacist in annual usage estimates for oncology and oncology-related pharmaceuticals for budget/analysis purposes. Develop and utilize Performance Measurement Indicator standards to maintain high quality patient care and assure appropriate billing of pharmaceuticals. Maintain pharmacy patient dispensing records that contain all information pertinent to:

a. Patient – height, weight, age, allergies/sensitivities, diagnosis.

b. Treatment plan – drug(s), dose, route, frequency/length of planned therapy, administration date/time, dilution (if applicable), rate of administration.

c. Patient reactions to treatment – lab results, special considerations per patient needs (i.e. lengthen infusion time due to pain).

d. Verify record of total life time doses of all applicable cytotoxic agents.