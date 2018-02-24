SUMMARY

General Clinical Pharmacist

The Clinical Pharmacist is responsible for the provision of safe, effective, appropriate and cost-efficient medication therapy to patients. The Clinical pharmacist will work directly with providers, other health professionals, and patients to ensure that the medications prescribed for patients contribute to the best possible health outcomes. Clinical pharmacists verify orders for medications, monitor patient medication therapies, provide drug information, and supervise and direct support personnel.

Emergency Department (ED) Clinical Pharmacist

The clinical pharmacist is an integral part of the ED team, working directly with providers, other health professional and patients. The Clinical Pharmacist is responsible for the provision of safe, effective, appropriate and cost-efficient medication therapy to patients. The clinical pharmacist ensures accurate medication histories are complete and that medications prescribed for the patient contribute to the best possible outcome. Clinical pharmacists verify orders for medications, monitor patient medication therapies, provide drug information, and supervise and direct support personnel.

Operating Room (OR) Clinical Pharmacist

The clinical pharmacist is an integral part of the OR team, working directly with providers, other health professional and patients. The Clinical Pharmacist is responsible for the provision of safe, effective, appropriate and cost-efficient medication therapy to patients. The clinical pharmacist ensures medications prescribed for the patient contribute to the best possible outcome. Clinical pharmacists verify orders for medications, monitor patient medication therapies, provide drug information, and supervise and direct support personnel.

Oncology Clinical Pharmacists

The clinical pharmacist is an integral part of the Cowell Family Cancer Centre and inpatient oncology teams, working directly with providers, other health professionals and patients. The Clinical Pharmacist is responsible for the provision of safe, effective, appropriate and cost-efficient medication therapy to patients. The clinical pharmacist ensures medications prescribed for the patient contribute to the best possible outcome. Clinical pharmacists develop and maintain the chemotherapy regimen library, verify orders for appropriate use and accuracy, , monitor patient medication therapies, provide drug and symptom management information, provide patient, staff and provider education, actively participate in cancer research initiatives, assure safe practice standards for hazardous drugs, participate in oncology-related quality initiatives and committee representation, and supervise and direct support personnel.

Home Infusion

Clinical pharmacists working in home infusion care for patients requiring home infusion therapy. They work directly with providers, home care nurses, patients and patientâs family to ensure safe and appropriate medication therapy is prepared and delivered to the home setting. Has the responsibility to oversee, impact, coordinate, and facilitate the clinical treatment and management of the patient, supportive care, patient/provider education, and quality improvement functions of the Home Infusion Program; assumes overall responsibility for the integrity of the pharmaceutical and associated equipment to administer. Clinical pharmacists review insurance coverage, review orders for medications, monitor patient medication therapies, provide drug information, and supervise and direct support personnel.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Graduate of an ACPE-accredited School of Pharmacy with a BS Pharmacy degree or higher

Currently licensed to practice pharmacy in the state of Michigan or eligible for licensure

Health-system experience or PGY-1 residency completion preferred, but not required

PGY-2 Residency completion desired but not required for specialty areas (ED, OR, ONC)

Board Certification preferred, but not required

ORGANIZATION

Reports to Pharmacy Manager and/or Director of Pharmacy

POPULATIONS SERVED COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Meets the pharmaceutical care needs of the patient in all ages (birth and above), includes care for the unborn

SPECIFIC DUTIES