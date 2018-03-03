Clinical Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Registered Nurse/MSN and board certification as an adult/family nurse practitioner licensed in the state of Michigan or physician assistant licensed in the state of Michigan.

Family certification preferred. Palliative Care certification preferred at time of hire. Certification must be obtained within 6 months (or at earliest time available) after completion of 500 hours in Palliative Care.

2 years of nurse practitioner/physician assistant experience preferred. Home care experience preferred.

Proven experience in pain management is preferred.

Proven experience having difficult conversations with patients and their families preferred.

Demonstrated knowledge of end-of-life issues and advanced care planning preferred.

Proven self-directed professional with the ability to make independent judgments in providing direct patient care.

Demonstrates ability in using the computer with Windows format.

Possesses current Michigan motor vehicle license, ability to drive a car, and an insured vehicle capable of transport to patient homes or other offices.

Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status. Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.

Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.

CPR certification preferred.

SPECIFIC DUTIES