Clinical Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Registered Nurse/MSN and board certification as an adult/family nurse practitioner licensed in the state of Michigan or physician assistant licensed in the state of Michigan.

Family certification preferred. Palliative Care certification preferred at time of hire. Certification must be obtained within 6 months (or at earliest time available) after completion of 500 hours in Palliative Care.

2 years of nurse practitioner/physician assistant experience preferred. Home care experience preferred.

Proven experience in pain management is preferred.

Proven experience having difficult conversations with patients and their families preferred.

Demonstrated knowledge of end-of-life issues and advanced care planning preferred.

Proven self-directed professional with the ability to make independent judgments in providing direct patient care.

Demonstrates ability in using the computer with Windows format.

Possesses current Michigan motor vehicle license, ability to drive a car, and an insured vehicle capable of transport to patient homes or other offices.

Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status. Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.

Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.

CPR certification preferred.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Home Health. Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare. Promotes personal and patient safety. Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times. Assesses patient, conducts physical examination, orders and interprets diagnostic tests and procedures relevant to the patient’s current condition, and collects health data in a systematic and ongoing manner while involving the patient, family, and other health care providers as appropriate. Determines the priority of data collection based on the patient’s immediate condition or needs. Derives diagnoses from the assessment data and involves the patient, family, and other healthcare providers in formulating individualized outcomes that includes a time estimate for attainment. Develops an individualized plan of care with the patient and family involving appropriate health care providers to attain expected outcomes. Employs health teaching and health promotion strategies Provides leadership in the coordination of multidisciplinary health care for integrated delivery of patient care services. Coordinates system and community resources that enhance delivery of care across continuums. Provides direct care including prescribing medications and therapies, consultation with/or referral to other health care providers. Evaluates the patient’s progress toward attainment of outcomes and includes the patient, family, and other health care providers as appropriate. Documents the patient’s responses to the interventions. Collaborates with the patient, family, and other healthcare providers for provision of patient care. Consults with other health care providers for patient care as needed. Participates, as appropriate, in the organization’s structures and processes. Assigns or delegates tasks consistent with organizational policies, procedures, legal, and regulatory requirements, according to the knowledge and skills of the designated caregiver. Documents all relevant information in the electronic medical record in a timely manner. Employees with e-mail are required to maintain proficiency in the basic functions of the program and are also required to regularly check email and keep calendars up to date. Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

ADDENDUM FOR HOSPICE NURSE PRACTIONER