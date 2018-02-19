Client Relations/Customer Service
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 19, 2018
Seeking friendly, hard working individual to join our Client Relations team. Duties will include answering phones, scheduling appointments, checking in appointments. Faxing and confirming faxes, filing, and general paper work. Cleaning of reception area. Fielding emergency calls, and bringing concerns to the medical team.
