Clerk, File III (Temporary)

SUMMARY: Performs a variety of clerical, word processing, accounting, and record keeping assignments under general supervision. Follows established departmental processes to accomplish job duties. Operates a computer to update accounts, collect data and produce reports. Title may reflect departmental designation (e.g. Accounting Clerk, Engineering Clerk, Shipping/Receiving Clerk, Transportation Clerk.) ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES Maintains reports and performs varied clerical and word processing duties, which require knowledge of the department, the facility and the Company along with their policies, practices and procedures. Follows defined administrative processes within functional department. Maintains an appropriate filing system to retrieve needed materials quickly. Brings any unusual or difficult cases to supervisors attention. Possesses a thorough knowledge of the departmental and Company policies and procedures. Performs such individual assignments as supervisors and superiors may direct; ensures adequate and continuous controls are exercised over all assigned activities affecting quality; establishes and maintains effective work relationships within the department, the Corporation and the community; and maintains the professional competence, knowledge and skill necessary for the satisfactory performance of all assigned responsibilities. CORE COMPETENCIES Commitment to company values and ethics Dependability: personally responsible, completes work in a timely manner, and performs tasks accurately Motivation: must maintain a positive attitude and strong work energy Organization: very detail oriented and always comes prepared Communication: excellent interpersonal and oral and written communication skills Must maintain strict confidentiality and professionalism Initiative: plans work and carries out tasks without detailed instructions, prepares for problems or opportunities in advance, undertakes additional responsibilities Time management: ability to organize and manage multiple priorities and effectively deal with tight deadlines and pressure Advanced computer proficiency

QUALIFICATIONS To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE High school diploma or general education degree (GED) required. Must have a minimum of 1 year related experience and/or training. PHYSICAL DEMANDS/WORK ENVIRONMENT The physical demands and work environment characteristics described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee may be regularly required to sit, stand, bend, reach and move about the facility. The environmental characteristic for this position is an office setting. Candidates should be able to adapt to a traditional business environment. Name………………………………………………………………………. Signature…………………………………………………………………. Date………………………………………………………………………..

