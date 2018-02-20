MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Cleaning Crew/Housekeeping

Charlevoix, MI

Posted on February 20, 2018

Are you a morning person? Do you appreciate a tidy room with everything in its place? Castle Farms is looking for a hard-working, detailed individual to join our cleaning crew. Problem solving, task management, and good communication skills are required. Schedule is early mornings, weekdays and weekends. Job duties include cleaning spaces after events, office cleaning, and doing impressions of a Ghost Buster while wearing the backpack vacuum. If this sounds like a good fit, apply today!

 

 

 

