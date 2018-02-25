Class A or B Driver

For more than 70 years, people all across America have relied on Ferrellgas for their home, business, and agricultural needs.

Why work at Ferrellgas? Because Ferrellgas maintains a friendly, family, competitive atmosphere within a growing Organization that currently stands second largest in the U.S. Our blue trucks stand at the forefront of green efforts by means of new propane fueled initiatives such as autogas. Performance improvement is expected and is facilitated through in house competitions and annual employee recognition awards.

We strive to hire and retain the most elite employees, several of which have been featured in Ingramâs â40 under 40â lists. Not only does Ferrellgas care about the Employee, we care about the Employeeâs family as well; which is why we offer a scholarship program for the children of our Employees. Not to mention Ferrellgas is a Fortune 1000 company!

If you want to be part of a winning Organization, join the Ferrellgas Team today!

Job Summary: Under general supervision, this position is responsible for propane delivery to customer locations in an efficient, punctual, and safe manner while maintaining and improving customer satisfaction. This position requires a CDL license with hazmat and tank endorsements, high school diploma, at least two years of work-related experience, and physical demands that include regular lifting of 60 pounds.

Essential Functions:

Loads, secures, transports, delivers, and unloads propane to and from specified destinations.

Inspects vehicle and notifies supervisor of needed equipment, supplies, or routine maintenance.

Prepares and maintains records in accordance with regulations and company procedures. Operates truck in accordance to established safety procedures.

Engages in daily interaction with customers and provides exceptional customer service by supplying service information and answering inquires.

Assists with sales initiatives.

Performs responsibilities in on-call rotation for after hours and weekend emergency deliveries or response.

Ensures all DOT requirements are met at all times.

Performs other duties as assigned, including but not limited to yard and plant maintenance or dock work.

Experience:

High School diploma or equivalent

At least two years of work-related experience

Class B CDL license with hazmat and tanker endorsements preferred.

Ability to pass DOT physical and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) background check.

Must have clean driving record as evidenced by current Motor Vehicle Report (MVR).

Demonstrated drive, determination, professionalism, and the desire to be a significant factor in growing our business.

Ability to quickly learn, operate, and maintain hand held computer.

Proficient in speaking, writing, and understanding the English language.

Genuine commitment to providing superior Customer Service.

Ferrellgas offers competitive pay, a comprehensive cafeteria style benefits package, a wellness credit, a 401(k) plan with a company match, an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, paid holidays, vacation, and bonus potential.

Ferrellgas is an equal opportunity to all people without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, marital status, veteran status, age, disability, pregnancy, genetic information, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, gender identity or any other legally protected category.

