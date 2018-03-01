Class A Driver

Job ID #:

7880

Position Type:

Regular Full Time

Location:

Traverse City, MI

Shift:

1st

Department:

Drivers and Transportation

Education Required:

HS Diploma/GED

Experience Required:

1 – 3 Years

Position Description:

Position Summary: To efficiently deliver product to customers in a courteous, professional, compliant, safe and timely manner. Position Responsibilities may include, but not limited to: ? Abide by Company attendance policies. ? Safe and professional operation of a commercial motor vehicle, including but not limited to: Combination vehicles, straight trucks, or other vehicles such as pick-up trucks and service vans with a GVWR or GCWR over 10,001 lbs. ? Complete pre-trip, in-route, and post-trip inspections of equipment. ? Ability to operate vehicles in congested areas with limited space and potential obstacles. ? Comply with all applicable Department of Transportation regulations including but not limited: Controlled Substances, Commercial Driver Licensing, Driver Qualification, CMV Operation, Hours of Service; CSA inspections and compliance, Vehicle Inspection and Maintenance, etc. ? Maintain an acceptable driving record in compliance with Department of Transportation Regulations and Reyes Fleet Safety Policy. ? Utilize an on board computer to track hours of service. ? Provide exceptional customer service. ? Safely and accurately unload and deliver multi-temperature product to customers utilizing a variety of preferred methods including lift gates, carts, conveyers, hand trucks, and/or pallet jacks. ? Utilize barcode scanners at the point of delivery as required to verify delivered product. ? Pick up returned product as required. ? Accurately complete delivery and pick up paperwork. ? Maintain contact with Dispatch to receive delivery or pick up instructions or changes in scheduled deliveries or pick-ups. ? Maintain route plan as provided by Dispatch. Communicate to Dispatch any barriers to maintaining the route plan so any changes can be communicated to the customer. ? Maintain knowledge and comprehension of all applicable Department of Transportation regulations and Company policies through Company training and certifications. ? Observe all local, state and federal laws and ordinances. ? Abide by all Reyes Holdings Company policies and procedures. ? Perform all other duties as assigned.

Position Requirements:

As an Equal Opportunity Employer, Reyes Holdings companies will recruit and select applicants for employment solely on the basis of their qualifications. Our Practices and Procedures, including those relating to wages, benefits, transfers, promotions, terminations and self-development opportunities, will be administered without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation and gender identity, age, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status and all other classes protected by the Federal and State Government. Drug Free Employer.