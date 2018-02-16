Job ID 424677BR

Job Title: City Driver

Address Line 1: 1451 Hanthorn St

City: Cadillac

State: Michigan

Zip Code: 49601-1158

Position Status: Full-Time

Grade: DRF

Job Description:

Pick up and deliver freight between Service Centers and customers and support the selling process.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITES:

Operate tractor-trailer combination, including doubles (and triples, where applicable) and/or straight trucks Perform daily pre-trip and safety inspections on equipment Hook/unhook trailers and converter dollies to/from a tractor and/or trailer Perform freight handling using appropriate motorized and manual equipment, including but not limited to: forklift, pallet jack and hand truck Secure freight inside trailers using appropriate tools and supplies, including but not limited to: pallets, straps and rope Recoup/repair damaged freight when necessary Verify and complete required documentation and reports Comply with hazardous material regulations and procedures Collect cash or checks for freight charges, as required, and maintain required documentation Follow dispatch instructions and communicate with dispatch as required, including but not limited to: delays, arrivals and equipment problems Communicate with customers to determine pick-up or delivery needs and solicit additional business Demonstrate internal and external customer service Ask for additional business from customers, and provide leads to sales for potential new opportunities May be required to perform chaining of vehicle tires May be required to perform job duties of a road driver or a dock employee where operationally necessary Comply with all applicable laws/regulations, as well as company policies/procedures Perform other duties as required

Disclaimer: This job description is general in nature and is not designed to contain or to be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to the job.

QUALIFICATIONS:

â¢ Must possess a class A Commercial Driverâs License (CDL) with double/triple, hazardous materials and tank endorsements

â¢ Must possess one (1) year experience within most recent three (3) years or successful completion of FedEx Freight Driver Development Course

â¢ Must possess acceptable Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) based on hiring standards

â¢ Must meet all Department of Transportation (DOT) regulatory requirements under section 391 of the Federal Motor Carrier (FMC) regulations

â¢ Long combination vehicles (LCV) (i.e. Triple Trailers, Rocky Mountain Doubles, and Turnpike Doubles) are operated in the states of AZ, CO, FL, ID, IN, KS, MT, ND, NV, OH, OK, OR, SD and UT. LCV Drivers in these states must meet the Long Combination Vehicles (LCV) Qualification and Certification Minimum Standards

â¢ Ability to count and perform basic math, with or without a calculator

â¢ Basic written and verbal communication skills (documentation, communication with peers, supervisors, etc.)

â¢ Ability to lift/carry hand freight weighing up to 100 pounds several times a week.

â¢ Ability to sit for extended periods of time, bend, twist, squat, climb in and out of truck

â¢ Ability to follow instructions and complete required training

â¢ Ability to work independently and/or as a team member

WORKING CONDITIONS:

â¢ Drive throughout shift on all types of roads and in all types of weather

â¢ Exposure to noise and vibration

â¢ Exposure to dust and diesel fumes

â¢ Exposure to hazardous materials shipped and packaged under DOT regulations

â¢ Hours may vary due to operational need

Division Category: Courier/Tractor-Trailer Driver

Company Name: FedEx Freight Inc.

FedEx Freight is an Equal Opportunity Employer, including disabled and veterans.

If you have a disability and you need assistance in order to apply for a position with FedEx Freight, please call 800-888-8252 or e-mail at [email protected]

FedEx Freight will not discharge or in any other manner discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because such employee or applicant has inquired about, discussed, or disclosed the compensation of the employee or applicant or another employee or applicant. However, employees who have access to the compensation information of other employees or applicants as a part of their essential job functions cannot disclose the pay of other employees or applicants to individuals who do not otherwise have access to compensation information, unless the disclosure is (a) in response to a formal complaint or charge, (b) in furtherance of an investigation, proceeding, hearing, or action, including an investigation conducted by the employer, or (c) consistent with the contractorâs legal duty to furnish information.