Chief Medical Officer – Munson Medical Center

SUMMARY This position serves as the senior physician leader for medical staff and member of the Hospital executive team to provide visionary and strategic physician perspective on and leadership around the direction of healthcare delivery. Directs processes and initiatives among medical staff to ensure high standards of quality, continuity, efficiency and effectiveness of patient care. Has oversight of regulatory compliance, clinical performance and human resources management of medical staff

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS M.D. or D.O. through an accredited institution with board certification in her/his appropriate specialty. Licensed to practice in the state of Michigan with demonstrated competence in field of practice. Eligible for medical staff privileges at hospital.

Regarded by other physicians/executives as a leader who demonstrates skill in verbal, written, and interpersonal communication; diplomacy; conflict resolution; and collaboration

Broad knowledge base to effectively work within the clinical and business environment

Fundamental knowledge of improvement tools (e.g. Lean, HRO, etc.)

Demonstrated understanding of the credentialing and privileging process

ORGANIZATION The position has a dual reporting relationship to the Hospital President for operations and to the Chief Medical Officer-MHC for medical services direction.

POPULATIONS SERVED COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED This position has no direct clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES Supports and demonstrates leadership in communicating the Mission, Vision, Values, True North and strategic direction of Munson Healthcare.

Works in collaboration with trustees, administrative colleagues, medical staff, hospital leaders and corporate colleagues in developing strategic clinical priorities for the hospital.

Responsible for planning, coordinating, and overseeing the medical affairs of the hospital to assist the hospital in achieving its goals of safe, high quality patient care, improved clinical outcomes, customer service, and medical expense management.

Embraces and supports the performance improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

In collaboration with other members of the leadership team, is accountable for the overall success of the facility, including but not limited to, clinical competency of medical staff, medical staff recruitment, credentialing and privileging plus inter-hospital, intradepartmental, and community relationships.

Promotes alignment with administration and medical staff.

Serves as liaison between medical staff and administration to bring medical staff issues and concerns forward to Administration as well as strategy and direction of the organization to the medical staff.

Promotes the use of clinically relevant and valid standards of care, guidelines and criteria.

Leads Process improvement activities for the medical staff to promote better quality and safety outcomes.

Provides leadership and medical direction to facility staff/committees, e.g. MEC, Credentials, Board, Quality and Safety committees, Senior Leadership Executive meetings, etc.

Assists the MEC in developing governance Committee Structure.

Coordinates with MHC CMO and local administration in medical staff planning and recruiting, serves as local POC for the recruitment team.

Works closely with the local Medical Staff Coordinators for Hospital.

Orients, mentors and supports new medical staff leaders at Hospital.

Coordinates with the Chief of Staff on corrective actions and other medical staff issues dealing with the local medical staff. Assists in review and monitoring of any impaired physicians.

Coordinates local Medical Staff education functions and promotes system wide medical staff and GME education.

Communicates regularly and by multiple mediums with the Medical Staff (newsletters, meetings, etc.) Attends local department and section meetings regularly and as needed.

Assists in the bylaws development, monitoring and assuring compliance.

Assists in all department/divisions in developing local charters, rules and regulations.

Assists in conformance of the hospitals governing documents, regulations, and standards of the state and federal agencies and TJC.

Oversees and reports to the Board, the monitoring of the quality of care and appropriateness of care provided to all patients in the hospital. Makes recommendations for improvement as needed.

Promotes the plans, policies, and objectives of the Medical Staff, Administration and the Hospital Board.

Performs all other duties as assigned.