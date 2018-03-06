Chief Engineer

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!

WPBN/WTOM in Traverse City, Michigan is currently seeking a Chief Engineer.

A qualified candidate will coordinate or perform maintenance of computer and broadcast equipment of the television broadcasting station by performing the following duties:

Plan, manage, train, and coordinate technician’s activities

Assist and advise in planning of future equipment installations, requirements, and budgetary recommendations

Supervise maintenance of computer software, hardware, and local area network applications on systems throughout the station

Establish the procedures to insure that all IT equipment is operational and secure

Keep software versions up to date. Insures software license compliance. Follows all corporate directives for IT security

Supervise preventive maintenance and/or troubleshooting on almost any electronic device or support electronics whether in-house or installed at transmitters; including but not limited to: cameras, video equipment and/or audio switching equipment, processing and monitoring equipment, microwave transmitters and receivers, satellite receivers, and computing equipment

Supervise and/or perform transmitter maintenance of all transmitters, Translators, and Microwave Sites

Respond to trouble calls with broadcast or computer equipment (sometimes after regular hours and weekends)

Works closely with General Manager and department managers to ensure station objectives and expectations are being met.

Managerial tasks, such as, but not limited to, maintaining monthly logs, providing status reports on station project(s), making schedules, planning budgets, working with tenants, and evaluating employees.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

A minimum of 5 years experience in broadcast television

21st century skill set, a great team-oriented attitude and a dedication to quality

A strong IT background

A college degree, SBE certification, and A+ certification are highly desired

Knowledge of and ability to interpret and apply related federal, state, and local laws, ordinances, rules and regulations such as all applicable FCC requirements and OSHA regulations.

Strong problem solving and prioritizing skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Great leadership and management skills are essential for a candidate to posses

A high proficiency in computer programs such as Microsoft Suites, etc.

Must have a valid driver’s license and be insurable by our insurance provider

Must be willing and able to be on call and accessible after normal business hours on nights, weekends, and holidays to ensure continuous operation of the station

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Chief Engineer must be able to stand, sit, reach, climb, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. The Chief Engineer must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!

Traverse City, Michigan, United States

HR.WPBN/WTOM/WGTU/WGTQ.Traverse City.Traverse City.MI

Full-Time/Regular