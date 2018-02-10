Must be experienced with general cases with a strong focus and background in ortho. May be required to scrub all services with the exception of hearts, EV and eyes. 16 OR suites, approx 80-100 cases per day, all natural light in OR. At least 1 year current experience required with 1 year travel! The 1 year travel requirement is a FIRM requirement on this position. Hospital issued scrubs provided. Please include NBSTSA cert copy or verification with submission!

Position: Surgical Technologist

Specialty/Modality: Certified Surgical Technologist (CST)

Licenses/Certifications: CPR/BLS (Basic Life Support)

