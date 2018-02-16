Certified Mechanic-Relocation to Saginaw, MI

Certified Mechanic – Engine Mechanical/Drive-Ability

Morley Companies, Inc., a 155 year old company with headquarters in Saginaw, MI, is hiring automotive technicians or mechanics with over three years experience right now in Saginaw, Michigan. If you’ve spent a career on the shop floor and are looking for a chance that is low impact, fun working with cars, and a great group of fellow mechanics to work with then this is the place for you!

Are you looking for an automotive job where you don’t have to work on your feet all day? Want to advance your career in the automotive industry with a growing company with growing opportunities for you? Then start your application right now to join our family as a Technical Automotive Consultant at Morley. We are interviewing and hiring right away so don’t wait to apply.

If you can fix cars, you can do this job. As a Technical Automotive Consultant, you help dealership service techs diagnose issues on all the newest makes and models and offer potential solutions. We’ll keep you trained on the latest technologies and give you access to the newest makes and models. Trade in your wrench for a phone and use your auto expertise in new ways.

Certified Mechanic Skills Needed

3+ years of recent experience as an auto tech in a full-service shop

2 ASE certifications (or you can get them within 6 months of hire)

High school diploma

Use electronic service manuals

Preferred Experience

Microsoft Office skills

Typing skills

Certified Mechanic Benefits

Full-time, steady position with set hours and offers potential to grow your career

A career where your input is respected and a chance to make a difference

Excellent medical, life, dental and vision insurance for you and your family

Paid time off – get vacation and personal time off

Fun work environment – annual car show, event/sport/concert tickets, spirit days, luncheons

Free workout classes and gyms – get paid to work out with Morley!

Start saving for your future – 401(k) savings plan with percentage matched from Morley (free money for your future!)

Low-cost transportation available for Saginaw residents

About Us

Morley is one of Michigan’s fastest growing, privately owned companies. We offer great benefits, a competitive salary and a fun atmosphere (e.g., annual car show, event/sport/concert tickets, luncheons, on-site workout facilities). Get paid training and put yourself on the fast track to career advancement!