Central Processing Technician I

Minimum Requirements:

High school graduate.

Prior successful experience in Central Processing desirable.

Good hand dexterity and eyesight.

Legible handwriting.

Attentive to details.

Ability to:

Â· Work standing for most of the day

Â· Occasionally lifts sets, pans up to 30 pounds between 48″ off floor and floor level

Â· Frequently stoop, push, pull, bend and reach

Â· Walk moderate distances while pushing/maneuvering carts

Â· Follow written and verbal instructions

Â· Communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Â· Remember detail

Â· Apply procedures at a 100% accuracy rate

Specific Duties:

Receive, clean/decontaminate, inspect, sort, disassemble, reassemble, wrap, package and process a wide variety of instruments, instrument sets and equipment.

Test equipment for proper functioning.

De-lint, inspect, fold, wrap, process and store a variety of laundered linen.

Label, date, initial and process goods using established sterilizing procedures.

Knowledgeable of all patient equipment and supplies in the department.

Maintain adequate inventory of sterile and non-sterile supplies.

Complete daily work reports and logs, sterilization records, and monitor charts and tapes from sterilizers.

Operate all processing machinery: Ultra-sonic cleaning machine, ETO sterilizer and aerators, washer-sterilizers, gravity displacement sterilizer, Sterrad units, vacuum sterilizers, steam cleaner, heat sealers, and cart washer.

Pick up used supplies and equipment within the hospital.

Maintain the safety and cleanliness of the department on a daily basis.

Perform daily maintenance on cleaning and sterilizing equipment placed within the department.

Set up case carts for surgical procedures on a routine and emergency basis.

Keep current with technological changes.

Activities controlled by C.P.D. guidelines; by established policies and procedures or by instructions from the department manager.

Must be able to function under stressful conditions in a closed unit with interruptions and time pressures.

Exercises courtesy, pleasantness and tact in dealing with co-workers and other hospital personnel.

Subject to disagreeable odors and noises. Subjected to potential hazards of ETO, hot moving machinery and equipment, pathogenic organisms, detergents and cleaning solutions; moist and humid conditions.

Delegated by the Director of Surgical Services the ability to stock non-controlled medications in CPD, place in specified trays and deliver the trays to the nursing units.

Performs all other duties as assigned.