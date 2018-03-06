CDL Truck Driver
Manton, MI
Posted on March 6, 2018
About CDL Truck Driver
On this fleet, truck driving pros are making between $60,000 – $71,000.
In our over the road Flatbed Fleet, youâll haul unique freight mostly east of I-35 (though you may have loads that’ll take you through any of the lower 48 states and Canada).
As you see the nation, youâll also see many different shippers and locations.
Youâll get the Your Choice Pay Plan â¢ that allows you to earn a pay increase each quarter up to our top rate.
Flatbed Primary Commercial Zone
Experienced drivers who live in our Primary Commercial Zone receive an additional 2 cents per mile in their base rate and 2 cents per mile transition pay for their first year.
Your Driver Employment Specialist can provide more information on pay in your area.
You can add to your income as a Driver Trainer (as much $10k a year) or referring other drivers to Roehl , and we pay you for services many other companies overlook.
About Roehl Transport
