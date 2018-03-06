On this fleet, truck driving pros are making between $60,000 – $71,000.

In our over the road Flatbed Fleet, youâll haul unique freight mostly east of I-35 (though you may have loads that’ll take you through any of the lower 48 states and Canada).

As you see the nation, youâll also see many different shippers and locations.

Youâll get the Your Choice Pay Plan â¢ that allows you to earn a pay increase each quarter up to our top rate.

Flatbed Primary Commercial Zone

Experienced drivers who live in our Primary Commercial Zone receive an additional 2 cents per mile in their base rate and 2 cents per mile transition pay for their first year.

Your Driver Employment Specialist can provide more information on pay in your area.

You can add to your income as a Driver Trainer (as much $10k a year) or referring other drivers to Roehl , and we pay you for services many other companies overlook.

CDL Truck Driver

US – MI – Mackinaw City