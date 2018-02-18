MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

CDL Delivery Driver

Petoskey, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/f53a88e217a84e1caac24be7f11ddf7f151

Posted on February 18, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/368027

Apply Now

About CDL Delivery Driver

Job Description:

Class B CDL Driver

If a career with an organization that rewards performance and provides a stable and supportive environment for its associates nationwide sounds good to you, Ferguson may just be the place for you. Our people are our biggest asset and share a common passion for customer service, which has helped shape us into the industry leader we are today.

Ferguson is currently seeking the right individual to fill an immediate need for a Class B CDL Driver at our Petoskey, MI location.. If you have familiarity and experience with warehousing, shipping, receiving, or delivery coupled with a commitment to great customer service, this is the position for you!

Responsibilities

As a Class B CDL Driver, you will:

  • Deliver materials to the customer, which includes assistance with unloading, ensuring delivery of ticket with material, and collecting payment, if necessary

  • Pick up customer returns, validating product match for credit requests as necessary

  • Perform daily pre-trip and post-trip inspections, fuel the truck as needed, and report any problems or issues to supervisor

  • Comply with all DOT (Department of Transportation) standards and regulations

  • Assist Warehouse personnel with pulling and preparing orders for shipment as needed, as well as receiving, verifying, staging and stocking incoming material.

Qualifications

A background in Warehouse operations and logistics, including shipping, receiving and delivery is preferred. A valid Class B CDL is required. A successful Driver will also possess the following:

  • Working knowledge of safety regulations and procedures

  • Product knowledge or the ability to quickly learn it

  • General computer skills

  • Good communication and customer service skills

The Company is an equal opportunity employer as well as a government contractor that shall abide by the requirements of 41 CFR 60-300.5(a), which prohibits discrimination against qualified protected Veterans and the requirements of 41 CFR 60-741.5(A), which prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of disability.

Ferguson raises the bar for industry standards as the top-rated wholesale supplier of commercial and residential plumbing supplies. However, our expertise goes beyond plumbing. We are a diverse distributor that spans multiple businesses including HVAC/R, waterworks and industrial. In the past 65 years, weâve grown from a local distributor to a $15 billion dollar company with more than 1,400 locations and over 24,000 associates nationwide. We pride ourselves on delivering world-class service, and our customers know that âNobody expects more from us than we doâ is more than just a tagline to Ferguson associates. Itâs a cultural belief that is demonstrated every day through exceptional customer service, product selection and industry knowledge.

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Ferguson Enterprises, Inc.

More jobs at Ferguson Enterprises, Inc.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8511639

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing