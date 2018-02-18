CDL Delivery Driver

Job Description:

Class B CDL Driver

If a career with an organization that rewards performance and provides a stable and supportive environment for its associates nationwide sounds good to you, Ferguson may just be the place for you. Our people are our biggest asset and share a common passion for customer service, which has helped shape us into the industry leader we are today.

Ferguson is currently seeking the right individual to fill an immediate need for a Class B CDL Driver at our Petoskey, MI location.. If you have familiarity and experience with warehousing, shipping, receiving, or delivery coupled with a commitment to great customer service, this is the position for you!

Responsibilities

As a Class B CDL Driver, you will:

Deliver materials to the customer, which includes assistance with unloading, ensuring delivery of ticket with material, and collecting payment, if necessary

Pick up customer returns, validating product match for credit requests as necessary

Perform daily pre-trip and post-trip inspections, fuel the truck as needed, and report any problems or issues to supervisor

Comply with all DOT (Department of Transportation) standards and regulations

Assist Warehouse personnel with pulling and preparing orders for shipment as needed, as well as receiving, verifying, staging and stocking incoming material.

Qualifications

A background in Warehouse operations and logistics, including shipping, receiving and delivery is preferred. A valid Class B CDL is required. A successful Driver will also possess the following:

Working knowledge of safety regulations and procedures

Product knowledge or the ability to quickly learn it

General computer skills

Good communication and customer service skills

Ferguson raises the bar for industry standards as the top-rated wholesale supplier of commercial and residential plumbing supplies. However, our expertise goes beyond plumbing. We are a diverse distributor that spans multiple businesses including HVAC/R, waterworks and industrial. In the past 65 years, weâve grown from a local distributor to a $15 billion dollar company with more than 1,400 locations and over 24,000 associates nationwide. We pride ourselves on delivering world-class service, and our customers know that âNobody expects more from us than we doâ is more than just a tagline to Ferguson associates. Itâs a cultural belief that is demonstrated every day through exceptional customer service, product selection and industry knowledge.