CDL Delivery Driver – Cadillac

/Are you ready to be part of a passionate and hard-working team eager to drive our business forward?/ * * Move your Career forward with Airgas as a Delivery Driver â (CDL A or B) based at our facility in Cadillac, MI!

What you will do: As the âface of Airgasâ, the Delivery Driver is responsible for safely and efficiently delivering compressed gas cylinders to local and regional business customers from an Airgas branch or plant location using a company provided tractor trailer, straight, or box truck. This position loads, unloads, delivers, and returns compressed gas cylinders while frequently interacting with Airgas customers.

Your responsibilities: * Safely loads, delivers and unloads cylinders containing compressed gases to customerâs place of business. Delivers compressed gas cylinders to external and internal customer sites. Records deliveries and pick-ups on a load manifest and obtains signatures from customers for receipt purposes. Collects empty cylinders or rejected or unsold merchandise. Returns empty cylinders to either a plant or branch location for refilling. * Establishes and maintains good customer relations. Listens to and helps resolve service inquiries and complaints. * Provides timely communication back to manager or to the customerâs assigned Airgas sales associate regarding any changes or issues experienced by the customer. * Performs cylinder inspections per operating procedures. * Maintains load manifests and all required vehicle documents ensuring they are properly completed and balanced with truck counts and shipping documents before and after deliveries. Ensures that vehicle manifests, labeling and load are in compliance with regulatory guidelines such as those pertaining to the Department of Transportation (DOT), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and Airgas safety standards (SAFECOR). * Performs pre-trip and post-trip vehicle inspections documenting deficiencies & ensures all safety items are in good working order. * Ensures all safety rules are strictly observed & any accidents or injuries are promptly reported to management. * Operates a pallet jack, forklift & other warehouse equipment. * Works in warehouse or on dock as needed. * The above job functions are illustrative of the duties and responsibilities associated with this position and are not intended to be all inclusive. Employee may perform other related duties to meet the ongoing needs of the organization.

What you will have:

HS Diploma or equivalent preferred.

Valid Class A or B Commercial Driverâs License.

Valid USDOT Medical Examinerâs Certificate (card).

Hazmat Endorsement (H or X Endorsement).

Ability to operate a vehicle with an air brake system (no air brake restrictions on CDL).

May consider individuals with the ability to acquire a Hazmat Endorsement or the skill to operate air brake systems as a condition of employment.

Must have one (1) year of prior Class A or B professional driving experience within the last four (4) years and a clean driving record to include no more than one (1) DOT moving violation and no more than two (2) DMV moving violations in a personal vehicle within the last three (3) years.

In lieu of experience, may consider accepting a diploma from an accredited driving school or a combination of driving and prior Airgas specific experience.

Prior experience in the gas, welding and safety supply industries preferred.

Familiarity with onboard computers preferred.

Excellent customer service skills.

Ability to work independently and under some pressure to meet deadlines.

Ability to read and comprehend material data sheets.

Ability to clearly and effectively speak to customers and employees as well as legibly write.

Must have a high attention to detail.

Ability to safely operate a forklift and other material handling equipment.

Ability to perform addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division in various units of measure to include whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

Basic mathematical knowledge; ability to calculate ratios and percentages with a calculator.

Lives by Airgas safety programs, OSHA, and all related rules, regulations, procedures which are applicable to this positionâs responsibilities.

*We take care of you: *

Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, AD&D, Short Term and Long Term Disability Insurance, Vacation, Sick, Paid Holidays, 401(k) Retirement Plan with company match, Tuition Assistance and much more…!

Who we are:

Airgas, an Air Liquide company, is the leading U.S. supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, as well as hardgoods and related products; one of the largest U.S. suppliers of safety products; and a leading U.S. supplier of ammonia products and process chemicals.

Dedicated to improving the performance of its more than one million customers, Airgas safely and reliably provides products, services and expertise through its more than 18,000 associates, over 1,100 locations, robust e-Business platform, and Airgas Total AccessÂ® telesales channel. As an Air Liquide company, the world leader in gases, technology and services for Industry and Health, Airgas offers customers an unrivaled global footprint and industry-leading technology and innovations.

