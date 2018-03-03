CDL Delivery Driver

Job Description:

Class B CDL Driver

If a career with an organization that rewards performance and provides a stable and supportive environment for its associates nationwide sounds good to you, Ferguson may just be the place for you. Our people are our biggest asset and share a common passion for customer service, which has helped shape us into the industry leader we are today.

Ferguson is currently seeking the right individual to fill an immediate need for a Class B CDL Driver at our Traverse City, MI location.. If you have familiarity and experience with warehousing, shipping, receiving, or delivery coupled with a commitment to great customer service, this is the position for you!

Responsibilities

As a Class B CDL Driver, you will:

Deliver materials to the customer, which includes assistance with unloading, ensuring delivery of ticket with material, and collecting payment, if necessary

Pick up customer returns, validating product match for credit requests as necessary

Perform daily pre-trip and post-trip inspections, fuel the truck as needed, and report any problems or issues to supervisor

Comply with all DOT (Department of Transportation) standards and regulations

Assist Warehouse personnel with pulling and preparing orders for shipment as needed, as well as receiving, verifying, staging and stocking incoming material.

Qualifications

A background in Warehouse operations and logistics, including shipping, receiving and delivery is preferred. A valid Class B CDL and a Hazmat Endorsement is required. A successful Driver will also possess the following:

Working knowledge of safety regulations and procedures

Product knowledge or the ability to quickly learn it

General computer skills

Good communication and customer service skills

Benefits

As a large, successful company who prides itself on its stability, Ferguson can offer a competitive benefits package which includes the following: medical (two plans to choose from), dental, vision, disability, retirement savings with company match, paid leave (holidays, vacation, sick, personal, and floating holidays), recognition programs, community involvement opportunities, and much more!

About Us

In business for 60 years, Ferguson is ranked by Trade Publications as one of the largest suppliers of construction related products and services in the country. They serve multiple segments of the

construction sector including: commercial, hospitality, government, institutional, residential, industrial, heating & cooling and waterworks markets with broad capabilities to meet their customers’ needs. It’s Ferguson’s associates who make the difference. Ferguson employs approximately 18,000 associates. Ferguson services customers coast-to-coast, with a distribution network spanning approximately 1,300 locations and serves customers in the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean.

Ferguson has a unique culture and a tradition of supporting civic, cultural, educational and

environmental activities. The company is committed to the highest standards of ethics, from helping

customers select green product solutions to providing a safe and secure workplace environment.

Ferguson is committed to growth – of their business, their people, and their support of the communities in which they do business.

The Company is an equal opportunity employer as well as a government contractor that shall abide by the requirements of 41 CFR 60-300.5(a), which prohibits discrimination against qualified protected Veterans and the requirements of 41 CFR 60-741.5(A), which prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals on the basis of disability.

–

Ferguson raises the bar for industry standards as the top-rated wholesale supplier of commercial and residential plumbing supplies. However, our expertise goes beyond plumbing. We are a diverse distributor that spans multiple businesses including HVAC/R, waterworks and industrial. In the past 65 years, weâve grown from a local distributor to a $15 billion dollar company with more than 1,400 locations and over 24,000 associates nationwide. We pride ourselves on delivering world-class service, and our customers know that âNobody expects more from us than we doâ is more than just a tagline to Ferguson associates. Itâs a cultural belief that is demonstrated every day through exceptional customer service, product selection and industry knowledge.