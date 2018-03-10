CDL Delivery Driver

ARE YOU READY TO BE PART OF A PASSIONATE AND HARD-WORKING TEAM EAGER TO DRIVE OUR BUSINESS FORWARD?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Â Â Â Â MOVE YOUR CAREER FORWARD WITH AIRGAS AS A DELIVERY DRIVER (CDL A OR B) BASED AT OUR FACILITY IN CADILLAC, MI!Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Â Â Â Â WHAT YOU WILL DO:

Â Â Â Â As the face of Airgas, the Delivery Driver is responsible for safely and efficiently delivering compressed gas cylinders to local and regional business customers from an Airgas branch or plant location using a company provided tractor trailer, straight, or box truck. This position loads, unloads, delivers, and returns compressed gas cylinders while frequently interacting with Airgas customers.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Â Â Â Â YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES:

Â Â Â Â * Safely loads, delivers and unloads cylinders containing compressed gases to customers place of business. Delivers compressed gas cylinders to external and internal customer sites. Records deliveries and pick-ups on a load manifest and obtains signatures from customers for receipt purposes.Â Collects empty cylinders or rejected or unsold merchandise. Returns empty cylinders to either a plant or branch location for refilling.

Â Â Â Â * Establishes and maintains good customer relations. Listens to and helps resolve service inquiries and complaints.

Â Â Â Â * Provides timely communication back to manager or to the customers assigned Airgas sales associate regarding any changes or issues experienced by the customer.

Â Â Â Â * Performs cylinder inspections per operating procedures.

Â Â Â Â * Maintains load manifests and all required vehicle documents ensuring they are properly completed and balanced with truck counts and shipping documents before and after deliveries. Ensures that vehicle manifests, labeling and load are in compliance with regulatory guidelines such as those pertaining to the Department of Transportation (DOT), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and Airgas safety standards (SAFECOR).

Â Â Â Â * Performs pre-trip and post-trip vehicle inspections documenting deficiencies & ensures all safety items are in good working order.

Â Â Â Â * Ensures all safety rules are strictly observed & any accidents or injuries are promptly reported to management.

Â Â Â Â * Operates a pallet jack, forklift & other warehouse equipment.

Â Â Â Â * Works in warehouse or on dock as needed.

Â Â Â Â * The above job functions are illustrative of the duties and responsibilities associated with this position and are not intended to be all inclusive. Employee may perform other related duties to meet the ongoing needs of the organization.

Â Â Â Â WHAT YOU WILL HAVE:

Â Â Â Â * HS Diploma or equivalent preferred.

Â Â Â Â * Valid Class A or B Commercial Drivers License.

Â Â Â Â * Valid USDOT Medical Examiners Certificate (card).

Â Â Â Â * Hazmat Endorsement (H or X Endorsement).

Â Â Â Â * Ability to operate a vehicle with an air brake system (no air brake restrictions on CDL).

Â Â Â Â * May consider individuals with the ability to acquire a Hazmat Endorsement or the skill to operate air brake systems as a condition of employment.

Â Â Â Â * Must have one (1) year of prior Class A or B professional driving experience within the last four (4) years and a clean driving record to include no more than one (1) DOT moving violation and no more than two (2) DMV moving violations in a personal vehicle within the last three (3) years.

Â Â Â Â * In lieu of experience, may consider accepting a diploma from an accredited driving school or a combination of driving and prior Airgas specific experience.

Â Â Â Â * Prior experience in the gas, welding and safety supply industries preferred.

Â Â Â Â * Familiarity with onboard computers preferred.

Â Â Â Â * Excellent customer service skills.

Â Â Â Â * Ability to work independently and under some pressure to meet deadlines.

Â Â Â Â * Ability to read and comprehend material data sheets.

Â Â Â Â * Ability to clearly and effectively speak to customers and employees as well as legibly write.

Â Â Â Â * Must have a high attention to detail.

Â Â Â Â * Ability to safely operate a forklift and other material handling equipment.

Â Â Â Â * Ability to perform addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division in various units of measure to include whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

Â

Â Â Â Â Great place to work with great growth potential – Director, Atlanta

Â Â Â Â Opportunity to advance and a great safety program – Driver, Cheshire

Â Â Â Â Fun people to work with and flexible management – Sales Specialist

Â Â Â Â EOE AA M/F/Vet/DisabilityÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to their race, color, religion, national origin, , orientation, gender identity, protected veteran status, or disability

Employer’s Job# 17307

Please visit job URL for more information about this opening and to view EOE statement.