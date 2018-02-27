CDL-A Route Delivery
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 26, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/370293
About CDL-A Route Delivery
Company Job ID-5227
Youâre home daily – hereâs what youâd be doing each day:
- Enjoy an established route, building great customer experiences
- Deliver groceries to each customer site – likely 12-14 drops per day
- Get a workout with loads of up to 350 lbs on a two-wheeler
- Connect with the customer to be sure their needs are met
- Use state of the industry tools to track your deliveries and issues
Â
We’ll teach you a lot, but we do have a few minimum requirements:
- You must be 21years of age or olderÂ
- CDL temp permit minimum requirement at hiring
- CDL Class A (Commercial Driverâs License) required at hire or within 90 days of start date
- Ability to satisfy DOT requirements
- Must pass a RIAH (hair sample) drug screen
Â
Â Gordon Food Service is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicantsÂ and employeesÂ will receive consideration for employment,Â or in terms or conditions of employment, without regard to race, color, religion, ,Â orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, status as a protected veteran, or status as a qualified individual with disability. Â
See URL for more information and EOE statement.
Â
Job at a Glance
About Gordon Food Service
More jobs at Gordon Food Service