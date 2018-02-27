CDL-A Route Delivery

Company Job ID-5227

Youâre home daily – hereâs what youâd be doing each day:

Enjoy an established route, building great customer experiences

Deliver groceries to each customer site – likely 12-14 drops per day

Get a workout with loads of up to 350 lbs on a two-wheeler

Connect with the customer to be sure their needs are met

Use state of the industry tools to track your deliveries and issues

We’ll teach you a lot, but we do have a few minimum requirements:

You must be 21years of age or olderÂ

CDL temp permit minimum requirement at hiring

CDL Class A (Commercial Driverâs License) required at hire or within 90 days of start date

Ability to satisfy DOT requirements

Must pass a RIAH (hair sample) drug screen

