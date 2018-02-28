CDL A Flatbed driver

We are looking for a couple of good people to grow with our small company operating flatbed semi trucks, primarily in the states surrounding Lake Michigan with a little bit outside that area. This job requires a class a cdl, current physical, clean pre-employment drug test, and a strong dedication to customer service. Yes, E logs are the rule and we use them. The pay system may take a little getting used to for drivers not used to being paid for what they do. We pay a mileage rate for driving, as well as an hourly wage for the on duty not driving hours worked each week. Anual wage should be between $40,000 and $50,000, depending on a person’s willingness to get the job done and get it to fit the time constraints impossed by DOT. Weekends at home is a goal of our company but not guaranteed. It will be your responsibility to communicate repairs needed to the office so that our equipment is kept in a safe and legal operating condition. Trucks are purchased to do a job and continually get drivers home and freight delivered in a safe manner. This is primarily a flatbed company and does occassionally require tarps. It will also require a willingness to be on the road nights. Please send resume or call to set up an interview and fill out an application. Applications can also be emailed or sent to you via U.S. Mail.