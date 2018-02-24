CCB – Chase Wealth Management – Private Client Advisor – Petoskey, MI (Petoskey Downtown)

Chase Private Client – Private Client Advisor

As a Private Client Advisor, you will acquire and deepen relationships with clients through comprehensive needs based marketing and promotion of Investment products within our branch environment. You will work with the Branch Team to identify client needs, analyze customer information, define investment goals, build plans and make recommendations for client to achieve their investment goals and objectives through individual investment strategies while meeting your asset and revenue targets. A successful Private Client Advisor will be able to advise clients with complex investment relationships on asset allocation and portfolio construction for strategic and tactical decisions as well as market and implement investment solutions in accordance with the client’s asset allocation. Private Client Advisors are expected to Coach Personal Bankers (licensed) on recommendations and educate them on our investment products and services. This position requires you to conform to legal and regulatory requirements and guidelines associated with state insurance and securities regulators, FINRA, SEC, JP Morgan Securities LLC and JPMorgan Chase. You will also be required to demonstrate technical expertise, strong revenue results and asset growth in investments and fiduciary products, and strong interpersonal skills as well as provide exceptional client service.

Qualifications

At least 5 years of customer-facing investment, insurance and financial profiling and sales experience experience (phone-based sales a plus)

Excellent communication and organizational skills

The following license groups are required: 7, 63 and 65 series; alternatively 7 & 66 series required in addition to meeting FINRA continuing education requirements and the appropriate state Group 1 – Life and Variable Annuity License required

Strong compliance record in prior position(s)

Ability to create and foster strong partnerships with the branch employees and business partners

Track record that demonstrates exceptional ability to grow revenue, assets and client base

High achiever with entrepreneurial spirit

Strong business and investments acumen

Investment, insurance and financial planning experience required

Excellent track record from a legal and consummation of sale perspective

Bachelors degree preferred

