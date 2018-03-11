Casual Combination City Driver/ Dock Work- Cadillac, MI
Cadillac, MI
Posted on March 11, 2018
JOB SUMMARY
Join the YRC Freight team! We are the original LTL Carrier with over 90 years in the business and weâre looking for Combination City Driver* / *Dock Workers.
As a YRC Freight City Driver/Dock Worker, youâll be responsible for safely driving trucks and trailers to pick up and deliver freight to and from various locations as well as loading/unloading freight from trailers. A casual works on an as needed, on call basis with no set schedule.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Operating a tractor-trailer to pick up and deliver freight within a defined area
Pre-trip and post-trip inspections of tractor/trailer(s) and when stopped en route
Dropping and hooking trailer(s) and changing equipment configurations as necessary
Loading and unloading freight from trailers using various lifting methods including forklifts, pallet jacks, etc.
Preparing, inspecting, and cleaning trailers before loading freight
Reviewing freight bills for special instructions and inspecting freight for damage
BENEFITS
- Competitive pay based on union scale
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
21 years of age or older
Possess a valid Class A Commercial Driver License (CDL) with Double/Triple, Tanker and Hazardous Material endorsements
One year of tractor-trailer driving experience
A safe driving record per MVR
Ability to lift up to 70 pounds
Read, write and speak English sufficiently to converse with the general public, understand highway and traffic signs and signals, respond to official inquiries, read a bill of lading
Work various shifts and days of the week
For other opportunities visit drive4yrc.com or call 1-877-249-2271 to speak to a recruiter now.
YRC Worldwide is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer
Minorities/Females/Persons with Disabilities/Protected Veterans
Title: Casual Combination City Driver/ Dock Work- Cadillac, MI
Location: MI-Cadillac
Requisition ID: 1800Y3
About YRC Freight
