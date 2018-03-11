JOB SUMMARY

Join the YRC Freight team! We are the original LTL Carrier with over 90 years in the business and weâre looking for Combination City Driver* / *Dock Workers.

As a YRC Freight City Driver/Dock Worker, youâll be responsible for safely driving trucks and trailers to pick up and deliver freight to and from various locations as well as loading/unloading freight from trailers. A casual works on an as needed, on call basis with no set schedule.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Operating a tractor-trailer to pick up and deliver freight within a defined area

Pre-trip and post-trip inspections of tractor/trailer(s) and when stopped en route

Dropping and hooking trailer(s) and changing equipment configurations as necessary

Loading and unloading freight from trailers using various lifting methods including forklifts, pallet jacks, etc.

Preparing, inspecting, and cleaning trailers before loading freight

Reviewing freight bills for special instructions and inspecting freight for damage

BENEFITS

Competitive pay based on union scale

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

21 years of age or older

Possess a valid Class A Commercial Driver License (CDL) with Double/Triple, Tanker and Hazardous Material endorsements

One year of tractor-trailer driving experience

A safe driving record per MVR

Ability to lift up to 70 pounds

Read, write and speak English sufficiently to converse with the general public, understand highway and traffic signs and signals, respond to official inquiries, read a bill of lading

Work various shifts and days of the week

For other opportunities visit drive4yrc.com or call 1-877-249-2271 to speak to a recruiter now.

YRC Worldwide is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer

Minorities/Females/Persons with Disabilities/Protected Veterans

Title: Casual Combination City Driver/ Dock Work- Cadillac, MI

Location: MI-Cadillac

Requisition ID: 1800Y3