Casual Combination City Driver/ Dock Work- Cadillac, MI

Cadillac, MI

https://my.jobs/fb121d38e7b94e5c8c16b8aa12dd5870151

Posted on March 11, 2018

JOB SUMMARY

Join the YRC Freight team! We are the original LTL Carrier with over 90 years in the business and weâre looking for Combination City Driver* / *Dock Workers.

  • *

As a YRC Freight City Driver/Dock Worker, youâll be responsible for safely driving trucks and trailers to pick up and deliver freight to and from various locations as well as loading/unloading freight from trailers. A casual works on an as needed, on call basis with no set schedule.

  • *

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Operating a tractor-trailer to pick up and deliver freight within a defined area

  • Pre-trip and post-trip inspections of tractor/trailer(s) and when stopped en route

  • Dropping and hooking trailer(s) and changing equipment configurations as necessary

  • Loading and unloading freight from trailers using various lifting methods including forklifts, pallet jacks, etc.

  • Preparing, inspecting, and cleaning trailers before loading freight

  • Reviewing freight bills for special instructions and inspecting freight for damage

BENEFITS

  • Competitive pay based on union scale

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • 21 years of age or older

  • Possess a valid Class A Commercial Driver License (CDL) with Double/Triple, Tanker and Hazardous Material endorsements

  • One year of tractor-trailer driving experience

  • A safe driving record per MVR

  • Ability to lift up to 70 pounds

  • Read, write and speak English sufficiently to converse with the general public, understand highway and traffic signs and signals, respond to official inquiries, read a bill of lading

  • Work various shifts and days of the week

For other opportunities visit drive4yrc.com or call 1-877-249-2271 to speak to a recruiter now.

YRC Worldwide is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer

Minorities/Females/Persons with Disabilities/Protected Veterans

