Cashier-Manistee MI-15 Caberfae Hwy

Manistee, MI

https://my.jobs/a6b3136315a542b88c530e1da3d31b5c151

Posted on March 9, 2018

This entry level team member position will be exposed to a variety of retail tasks related to additional services provided by our store, product and customer service.

Key responsibilities include:

  • Providing our customers with a quality shopping experience by making sure each customer leaves the store completely satisfied

  • Delivering remarkable service at the checkout area by providing efficient and effective customer service

  • Completing transactions in a manner that maintains proper cash control and accuracy of point of sale purchases

  • Handling money and all its forms while being responsible for it

  • Building rapport with customers

  • Displaying a friendly and outgoing attitude that is shown through good eye contact and body language

  • Providing assistance by responding to customer questions in an effective and efficient manner

Qualifications:

  • Must be age 18 or older

  • Past cashier experience preferred

  • Good verbal communication skills

  • Detail oriented and organized

  • Friendly outgoing attitude

  • Ability to operate cashier register system

  • Ability to stay calm while working in a fast paced environment

  • Comfortable handling money and being responsible for it

  • Desire to work with customers on a consistent basis

  • Ability to stand for long periods of time

  • Ability to lift, carry, push, pull, bend and twist while handling product

