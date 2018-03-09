Cashier – Lears Road, Petoskey MI

At Meijer, it’s about our people and their success. Today, we have more than 65,000 employees with the strength to help you grow in any career direction you want, whether in our stores, distribution centers, manufacturing facilities or our Midwest corporate offices. It’s your future, maybe it starts with Meijer.

What You’ll Be Doing:

As a Cashier, you will craft quality customer experiences by providing efficient, effective customer service in the checkout lane. You will create ‘WOW’ moments that have a positive and lasting impact on our customers.

Complete transactions, handle money in all forms responsibly and maintain accuracy of point of sale purchases

Use good eye contact and body language, displaying a friendly and outgoing attitude

Be prepared to handle customer questions adequately and appropriately

Build trustful relationships with customers to encourage return visits

Meijer Rewards:

Competitive Wages

Medical/Prescription/Dental/Vision Plan Coverage

Meijer 401 (k) Retirement Plan

Paid Days Off & Holiday Pay

Team Member Discount

Meijer Scholarship Opportunities for Team Members and their immediate families

Leadership Development Training Opportunities

What are we looking for: