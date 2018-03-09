Cashier – Lears Road, Petoskey MI
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 9, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/373254
About Cashier – Lears Road, Petoskey MI
At Meijer, it’s about our people and their success. Today, we have more than 65,000 employees with the strength to help you grow in any career direction you want, whether in our stores, distribution centers, manufacturing facilities or our Midwest corporate offices. It’s your future, maybe it starts with Meijer.
What You’ll Be Doing:
As a Cashier, you will craft quality customer experiences by providing efficient, effective customer service in the checkout lane. You will create ‘WOW’ moments that have a positive and lasting impact on our customers.
-
Complete transactions, handle money in all forms responsibly and maintain accuracy of point of sale purchases
-
Use good eye contact and body language, displaying a friendly and outgoing attitude
-
Be prepared to handle customer questions adequately and appropriately
-
Build trustful relationships with customers to encourage return visits
Meijer Rewards:
-
Competitive Wages
-
Medical/Prescription/Dental/Vision Plan Coverage
-
Meijer 401 (k) Retirement Plan
-
Paid Days Off & Holiday Pay
-
Team Member Discount
-
Meijer Scholarship Opportunities for Team Members and their immediate families
-
Leadership Development Training Opportunities
What are we looking for:
-
18 years of age or older
-
Desire to work with customers
-
Previous retail or customer experience preferred but not required
-
Good verbal communication skills
-
Detail oriented and organized
-
Friendly outgoing attitude
-
Ability to operate cashier register system
-
Be comfortable handling money and being responsible for it
-
Ability to stand for long periods of time
-
Ability to lift, carry, push, pull, bend and twist while handling product
Job at a Glance
About Meijer
More jobs at Meijer