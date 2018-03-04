Job Description

Position Purpose:

Cashiers play a critical customer service role by providing customers with fast, friendly, accurate and safe service. They process Checkout and/or Return transactions, as well as monitor and maintain the Self-Checkout area. They proactively seek product/project knowledge to provide customers with information and identify selling opportunities. They follow all policies and procedures to ensure that shrink is minimized. A Head Cashier will position Cashiers and support them by expediting price checks, approving Point of Sale transactions and markdowns for mainline registers, Self-Checkout, Returns, Pro Desk, Special Services, and Tool Rental. They provide first level escalation for customer issues and assist in the supervision, coaching and training of other Front End Associates by participating in the training of new Cashiers and utilizing all available tools to coach and develop other Cashiers. The preferred qualification for a Head Cashier is 1+ years of Cashier experience.

