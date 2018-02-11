Cashier -3959 US 31 N, Traverse City, MI

This entry level team member position will be exposed to a variety of retail tasks related to additional services provided by our store, product and customer service.

Key responsibilities include:

Providing our customers with a quality shopping experience by making sure each customer leaves the store completely satisfied

Delivering remarkable service at the checkout area by providing efficient and effective customer service

Completing transactions in a manner that maintains proper cash control and accuracy of point of sale purchases

Handling money and all its forms while being responsible for it

Building rapport with customers

Displaying a friendly and outgoing attitude that is shown through good eye contact and body language