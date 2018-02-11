Cashier -3959 US 31 N, Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 11, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/366556
About Cashier -3959 US 31 N, Traverse City, MI
This entry level team member position will be exposed to a variety of retail tasks related to additional services provided by our store, product and customer service.
Key responsibilities include:
-
Providing our customers with a quality shopping experience by making sure each customer leaves the store completely satisfied
-
Delivering remarkable service at the checkout area by providing efficient and effective customer service
-
Completing transactions in a manner that maintains proper cash control and accuracy of point of sale purchases
-
Handling money and all its forms while being responsible for it
-
Building rapport with customers
-
Displaying a friendly and outgoing attitude that is shown through good eye contact and body language
-
Providing assistance by responding to customer questions in an effective and efficient manner
Qualifications:
-
Must be age 18 or older
-
Past cashier experience preferred
-
Good verbal communication skills
-
Detail oriented and organized
-
Friendly outgoing attitude
-
Ability to operate cashier register system
-
Ability to stay calm while working in a fast paced environment
-
Comfortable handling money and being responsible for it
-
Desire to work with customers on a consistent basis
-
Ability to stand for long periods of time
-
Ability to lift, carry, push, pull, bend and twist while handling product
Job at a Glance
About Meijer
More jobs at Meijer