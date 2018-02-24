CASHIER

Cadillac, MI

Job Description

If your goal is to begin a fantastic part time career working up to 25 hours per week where your talents will be valued and respected; Murphy USA is an outstanding employer of choice. To be successful as a cashier, you need energy, excellent work ethic, a great attitude, and a smile. You will be the face of our company and deliver the legendary customer service that Murphy USA and our associates are known for providing.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Providing a prompt, efficient, and courteous customer experience.

Responding and resolving customerâs requests and concerns.

Assisting customers with purchases and fuel transactions.

Operating cash register.

Restocking merchandise.

Performing job related duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be 18+ Years of age, 19 in Alabama and 21 in Illinois.

Excellent customer service skills, communication skills, and a happy attitude are essential.

Cash Handling Skills.

Must be able to perform repeated bending, standing, and reaching.

Must be able to occasionally lift up to 50 pounds.

HIGHLIGHTS: A job is more than just a job when itâs a career at Murphy USA. We do our best to provide the most supportive and enjoyable atmosphere possible for our employees.

When you know that you are making a difference in the lives of those around you.

When you go to work every day looking forward to the day ahead of you.

When the decisions you make on the job really matter to those whom you serve.

Murphy USA offers a fast paced environment where bright, talented individuals who are willing to work hard are valued and can make a difference.

Murphy USA can help you schedule your work around your busy life.

Murphy USA operates over 1,400 locations in 23 states and is adding new locations every year. The growth provides career advancement opportunities for top performing team members.

Murphy USA Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants are considered for all positions without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, disability, veteran status, age, or any other class or category protected by federal, state, or local law.

