Cash Office Lead Full-Time

NOTE: This position is only located at the Family Fare (8th St.), Traverse City, MI store.

Position Summary

To perform all phases of the store’s accounting operations in an accurate and efficient manner to ensure that the work shift contributes positively to the best interests of the store. Complete all other duties as assigned in a timely manner.

Minimum Requirements

School Education

HS Graduate or Equivalent(GED)

Job Experience

Supervisory Experience

NONE

Responsibilities and Essential Duties

Observe strict confidentiality of all company records and financial information and safeguard against unauthorized access to such information at all times

Monitor front end activities to ensure that all cashiers comply with store policies in the handling of all transactions: cash, checks, debit/credit/EBT cards, ID requirements, over rings, refunds, bottle returns, vendor coupons, gift certificates, lottery ticket sales, and policies pertaining to the sale of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pseudoephedrine, etc.

Accurately operate cash register, display cost of customer purchase, make change, cash checks, and issue receipt

Accurately balancing cash and media to ledger and ensuring cash is controlled and safely deposited.

Knowledgeable and capable of implementing all related security and cash drawer accounting procedures

Keep management informed of problems with pricing, cash registers, scales, or other accounting problems

Maintain records on cash controls for internal audits

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and levels of work being performed as assigned for this job. This is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and requirements; additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed.

Knowledge, Skills Abilities

Ability to read, write, comprehend, and interpret documents

Basic mathematical skills

Suggestive Selling/Knowledge of Products

Detail Oriented