Cartographic Technician

Duties

Duties

Summary

This position is located in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, in the Natural Resource Management Division. Please visit find a park for additional park information. For Specific Area and Housing Information, or specific information on job duties, please contact Julie Christian at (231) 326-4752

This position is a Full-Time temporary position not-to-exceed 1039 regular hours (about 6 months) in a service year. Position may be terminated sooner or extended depending on management needs. Individuals selected under this vacancy announcement may be eligible for rehire in subsequent service years provided the employee does not exceed 1039 hours of work in their service year. The typical seasonal entry-on-duty period for Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is April to September, but can be variable during these months due to weather conditions, project needs, or funding. Anticipated Entry on Duty: 5/27/2018

This job announcement is open to receive applications from the first 100 applicants. The job announcement will remain open until either the quota of 100 applicants, or 03/12/2018 is reached. All applications submitted by 11:59 (EST) on the closing day will receive consideration, even those that exceed the 100 applicant limit.

Travel, transportation, and relocation expenses will not be paid. All travel, transportation, and relocation expenses associated with reporting for duty in this position will be the sole responsibility of the selected employee.

Responsibilities

Major Duties:This position is located within the Division of Natural Resource Management at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. You will serve as leader to implement new and established Geographic Information System (GIS) projects including the following: processing GIS data collected in support of Natural Resources projects; and management of existing GIS themes, layers, and applications to NPS Standards. Duties will include operating, updating, and maintaining GIS software, hardware, and associated peripheral devices; collecting and processing GIS data including quality control and assurance; producing maps, tabular data, overlays, and analysis results for project reports and field efforts; organizing and attributing metadata to existing and new GIS assets to NPS standards under guidance of Midwest Regional Office.

Area Information:Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is within the scenic resort area on the northeastern shores of Lake Michigan. Housing, medical facilities, shopping, churches, banks, day care, recreational activities, schools, and colleges are readily available within a 30 mile radius from park headquarters in Empire. High temperatures average between 70-80 degrees in the summer and low temperatures average between 10-20 degrees in winter. Shared government housing may be available for rent. For additional information, please view: www.nps.gov/slbe.

Travel Required

Not required

Supervisory status

No

Promotion Potential

7

#### Job family (Series)

1371 Cartographic Technician

Requirements

Requirements

Conditions of Employment

U.S. Citizenship required.

Appointment subject to background investigation and favorable adjudication.

Meet Selective Service Registration Act requirement for males.

Valid state drivers license

Required to wear an NPS uniform.

Travel is required: approximately 3 nights per month

Selectee will be required to participate in the Direct Deposit Electronics Funds Transfer Program.

You will be required to submit to a drug test and receive a negative drug test result prior to appointment. In addition, this position is subject to random testing for illegal drug use.

You may be required to operate a government (or private) motor vehicle as part of your official duties. Prior to your first official motor vehicle operation, and again every year thereafter (or more frequently if management determines such need exists), you will be required to sign an affidavit certifying to your possession of a valid State issued driver’s license that is current and has not been revoked, suspended, canceled, or otherwise disqualified in any way to prohibit your operation of a motor vehicle. You will also submit a photocopy of your valid State issued driver’s license prior to your first official motor vehicle operation, and again every year, or more frequently if management determines such need exists. Lastly, you may be required to submit (within a State sealed envelope or submitted directly by the State authorities), and at your own expense, all certified driving records from all States that discloses all valid driver’s licenses, whether current or past, possessed by you. Please indicate in your application whether you possess a valid State driver’s license.

You will be required to wear a uniform and comply with the National Park Service uniform standards. A uniform allowance will be provided.

You may be required to work on-call, evenings, weekends, holidays, overtime and shift work.

Applicants must be at least (1)18 years old or (2) at least 16 years old and: (a) Have graduated from high school or been awarded a certificate equivalent to graduating from high school; or (b) Have completed a formal vocational training program; or (c) Have received a statement from school authorities agreeing with their preference for employment rather than continuing their education; or (d) Be currently enrolled in a secondary school and either work only during school vacation periods or work part-time during the school year under a formal student employment program.

Qualifications

To qualify for this position at the GS-07 grade level, you must possess at least one of the following minimum qualifications by close of the announcement:

Specialized Experience –One year of specialized work experience equivalent to the GS-6 grade level in the Federal service. Specialized experience for this position is that experience which demonstrates you have the knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of this position. Examples of specialized experience includes: use and operation of geospatial software; application of cartographic and geography principles, practices and procedures to perform moderately complex assignments, including compilation, synthesis, analysis, interpretation, editing and presentation of information regarding location, distribution, and interrelationships of and processes of change affecting a wide variety of natural/cultural/social/physical resources. Graduate education or internship meets the specialized experience required above GS-5 only in those instances where it is directly related to the work of the position. Internships not completed as a part of your educational curriculum, and recorded on your transcript, will not be considered qualifying as education; however, it may be considered qualifying for specialized experience.* -OR- Education –Successful completion of graduate level course work (18 semester hours or equivalent) that directly applies to this position. Examples of acceptable graduate level courses include cartography, astronomy, geodesy, photogrammetry, oceanography, computer science, land surveying, geophysics, remote sensing, algebra, trigonometry, and calculus. *IMPORTANT – PLEASE NOTE:If you are using education to qualify you must document your course work and/or degree completed in your resume or other application materials you submit. You must submit a copy of your transcripts or a complete list of college courses taken that identifies for each cours