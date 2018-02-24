Caregiver
Compassionate Care Home Health Services, Inc.
Cadillac, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
About Caregiver
Job Summary
Are you a compassionate and dedicated person?!?!
Are you looking for a career that will help you better the lives of those around you?!?!
Compassionate Care Home Health Services, Inc. wants you to join our team!!
Looking for the best caregivers in Swartz Creek and surrounding areas with the special gift of providing top notch care. Not only do we provide the best care for our clients, we strive to provide a happy and successful work atmosphere for our employees.
By joining our Compassionate Care Team you can receive
- Flexible Schedules and Client Matching
- Full time schedulers that coordinate the care of clients for you
- Monthly and Annual In-services
- Paid Travel Time between clients
- Referral and Monthly Bonuses
- We will train you to be the best caregiver you can be
- Benefits that can include Paid Time Off, Holiday Pay, Competitive Wages and More!
- One-on-One care so that you can give your best at all times
- Full and Part Time Hours Available
We proudly serve the Veterans who served us, by caring for them in the home and on the job.
