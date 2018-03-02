Caregiver
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 2, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/371039
About Caregiver
Caregiver/HomeÂ Health Aide
Comfort Keepers of Northern MichiganÂ is seeking a reliable, honest, caring individual thatÂ enjoys spending time with the seniors in the Northwestern Michigan area.Caregiver/Home Health Aides will assist our senior clients withÂ companionship and personal care services. Comfort Keepers delivers a unique brand ofÂ high-quality and compassionate in-home care through carefully selected, screened, andÂ trained professional caregivers and home health aides. Comfort Keepers is a growing,Â vibrant organization with ground-floor opportunities for personal growth andÂ development.
We are looking for exceptional Caregivers, CNAâs, & HHAâs who:
- Feel a passion for caregiving and want to help others
- Have a commitment to being there when needed
- Place a priority on quality care and who treat every client as if they were their ownÂ family
- Want to be treated by us as a valuable part of our team
CNA â Caregiver/Home Health Aide Job Requirements:
- Valid Driverâs License and reliable transportation
- Prior experience in a healthcare, hospitality, or in-home care environment
- A willingness to learnÂ
- Team player who values friends and family
- Must be able to pass a national background check
If you are a caregiver who is willing to work, is dependable and passionate aboutÂ helping others, we would love to speak to you!
You can also apply directly at:Â
https://ck615.ersp.biz/index.cfm?event=Apply.index
Please address any questions/inquiries to Deidra at [email protected]
Job at a Glance
About Comfort Keepers
More jobs at Comfort Keepers