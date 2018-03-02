MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Caregiver

Traverse City, MI

Website:
http://www.comfortkeepers.com/

Posted on March 2, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/371011

Apply Now

About Caregiver

Caregiver/HomeÂ Health Aide

Comfort Keepers of Northern MichiganÂ is seeking a reliable, honest, caring individual thatÂ enjoys spending time with the seniors in the Northwestern Michigan area.Caregiver/Home Health Aides will assist our senior clients withÂ companionship and personal care services. Comfort Keepers delivers a unique brand ofÂ high-quality and compassionate in-home care through carefully selected, screened, andÂ trained professional caregivers and home health aides. Comfort Keepers is a growing,Â vibrant organization with ground-floor opportunities for personal growth andÂ development.

We are looking for exceptional Caregivers, CNAâs, & HHAâs who:

  • Feel a passion for caregiving and want to help others
  • Have a commitment to being there when needed
  • Place a priority on quality care and who treat every client as if they were their ownÂ family
  • Want to be treated by us as a valuable part of our team

CNA â Caregiver/Home Health Aide Job Requirements:

  • Valid Driverâs License and reliable transportation
  • Prior experience in a healthcare, hospitality, or in-home care environment
  • A willingness to learnÂ 
  • Team player who values friends and family
  • Must be able to pass a national background check

If you are a caregiver who is willing to work, is dependable and passionate aboutÂ helping others, we would love to speak to you!

You can also apply directly at:Â 
https://ck615.ersp.biz/index.cfm?event=Apply.index

Please address any questions/inquiries to Deidra at [email protected]

Â 

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Comfort Keepers

More jobs at Comfort Keepers

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8550904

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing