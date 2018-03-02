Caregiver/HomeÂ Health Aide

Comfort Keepers of Northern MichiganÂ is seeking a reliable, honest, caring individual thatÂ enjoys spending time with the seniors in the Northwestern Michigan area.Caregiver/Home Health Aides will assist our senior clients withÂ companionship and personal care services. Comfort Keepers delivers a unique brand ofÂ high-quality and compassionate in-home care through carefully selected, screened, andÂ trained professional caregivers and home health aides. Comfort Keepers is a growing,Â vibrant organization with ground-floor opportunities for personal growth andÂ development.

We are looking for exceptional Caregivers, CNAâs, & HHAâs who:

Feel a passion for caregiving and want to help others

Have a commitment to being there when needed

Place a priority on quality care and who treat every client as if they were their ownÂ family

Want to be treated by us as a valuable part of our team

CNA â Caregiver/Home Health Aide Job Requirements:

Valid Driverâs License and reliable transportation

Prior experience in a healthcare, hospitality, or in-home care environment

A willingness to learnÂ

Team player who values friends and family

Must be able to pass a national background check

If you are a caregiver who is willing to work, is dependable and passionate aboutÂ helping others, we would love to speak to you!

You can also apply directly at:Â

https://ck615.ersp.biz/index.cfm?event=Apply.index

Please address any questions/inquiries to Deidra at [email protected]