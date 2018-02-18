Cardiovascular Device Technician

SUMMARY

Performs a variety of patient care and technical duties as directed by a physician including pacemaker interrogation and programming, transtelephonic pacemaker follow-up, follow-up of patients with internal cardiac defibrillators.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Regular travel throughout the Munson Healthcare System is required.

Qualified Pacemaker Technicians must possess a clinical background such as a RN, LPN or Cardiovascular Technician and have a minimum of 2 years clinical experience

Prior experience in a device clinic with pacemaker programming and clinic follow-up preferred.

Certification with the International Board of Heart Rhythm Examiners or the North American Society of Pacing and Electrophysiology is highly preferred

Knowledge of advanced ECG Interpretation

Basic Cardiac Life Support (BCLS) certification required; Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) certification desirable

Experience in presenting patient education to individuals and groups

Ability to work independently and perform duties in an accurate and timely manner

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills required

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Ã Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare

Ã Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Ã Promotes personal and patient safety.

Ã Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.

Ã Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Ã Prepares patient for and assists with examinations. Maintains awareness of comfort and safety needs of patients.

Ã Interviews the patients for any changes in health status.

Ã Performs interrogation of the patient’s pacemaker and / or internal cardiac defibrillator as directed by the physician. Observes patients, records significant conditions and reactions, and notifies the physician of patients’ condition and reaction to drugs, treatments, and significant incidents.

Ã Makes changes to the settings of the device per physician direction. Works with the cardiologists and extender staff to do device checks and patient device education.

Ã Recognizes abnormalities, malfunctions and “End of Service” indicators; notifies cardiologist and assists in scheduling patients for follow up or replacement as indicated

Ã Maintains records of vital statistics and other pertinent data of patient.

Ã Cleans and sterilizes instruments and equipment, and maintains stock of supplies and medications.

Ã Educates patients and families regarding device function and clinic follow up scheduling.

Ã Responds to life saving situations based upon nursing standards, policies, procedures, and protocol.

Ã Records and prints electrocardiogram of the patient’s device and places within the patientâs medical record.

Ã Coordinates with other pacemaker nurses at other THV locations

Ã Records pertinent data regarding the patient’s device into a computerized data base.

Ã Other duties may be assigned

LANGUAGE SKILLS

Must be able to speak, write and understand the English language fluently.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

Ã Requires a combination standing / sitting / walking over a minimum of 8 hour period of time.

Ã Requires daily stair climbing.

Ã Requires lifting of up to 10 pounds.

Ã Requires lifting and reaching of charts on standard medical record filing units.

WORK ENVIRONMENT

Ã Employees work in a well lighted, clean, patient care environment

Ã Work may be subject to frequent interruptions

Ã Employees must be able to work in a fast paced and occasional stressful environment