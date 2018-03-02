Card Services Specialist

Chemical Bank

ID 2018-6110

Status Type Full-Time

Department Card Services

Work Hours Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm

JOB SUMMARY

The duties of this position include performing a variety of customer service and clerical functions related to our ATM Machines and Card products and services. Tasks may include: Processing card orders & maintenance, filing, daily balancing, account adjustments, exception reports and monitoring department inbox. All functions are performed under the supervision of the Card Services Supervisor and the Department Manager.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

* High school diploma or equivalent required

* 0 – 1 Years experience in function

* 1 – 3 Years experience in industry

* Must have strong customer service skills.

* Must be organized and have a strong attention to detail.

* Communicates an outgoing, friendly and professional demeanor. Must have the ability to work effectively in a team.

* Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

* Proficient in Microsoft Office Programs: Word, Excel, Access, and Internet Explorer.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

General Customer Service

* Answers customer calls and e-mails related to ATM/ Debit card products and service offerings.

* Answers phone queue calls based on skill set needed for job function and according to the Service Level standards set by the Department Manager.

* Seek to provide exceptional customer service to both our Internal and External customers.

Specialized Functions

Able to perform daily tasks related to one or more of the specific job functions listed below:

* ATM machine balancing and support.

* Card Orders/ Maintenance/ Inbox / Able to support Card related services such as Mobile Wallet & Secure Code

* Reloadable/ Expense/ Pay cards

* Gift cards

Other / Miscellaneous

* Run and reconcile daily or monthly reports as requested.

* Retrieve support documentation as needed.

CHEMICAL BANK SUCCESS PROFILE

All team members are expected to exhibit the following competencies associated with our Corporate Success Profile:

* Customer Dedication

* Community Immersion

* Relationship Building

* Team Player

* Creative Initiative

* High Standards

JOB SPECIFIC COMPETENCIES

Team members in this role should also exhibit the following competencies:

* Job Knowledge

* Organizing and Planning

* Positive Impact

* Mission Focus

* Problem Solving / Decision Making

* Composure

COMPANY OVERVIEW

As a Chemical Banker, you will join other professionals who share our community banking philosophy of making a positive impact where we live, work and play. You will be a part of a growing community bank that believes in the dreams of its customers and employees alike. With Chemical Bank, you will make a difference in your community while enjoying excellent benefits and top career opportunities. Visit our Careers Page for more information.

