Enterprise Rent-A-Car is the largest and fastest growing privately owned automotive rental and leasing company in the U.S. With over 9,000 branch offices worldwide, Enterprise Ranks #1 in the Insurance Replacement Market with yearly revenues of over $20 billion. Enterprise Holdings and its affiliates own more than 1.7 million cars and trucks- and its affiliates together offer a total transportation solution and are all united by a common mission:

To exceed our customerâs expectations for service, quality, and value, to provide our employees with a great place to work, and to serve our communities as a committed corporate citizen.

The Car Detailer/Service Agent cleans vehicles inside and out (vehicles may be cleaned by hand or by operating washing equipment). The Car Detailer also performs regular maintenance (non-mechanical services), moves vehicles, and performs other duties assigned by the manager, all completed in a safe and timely manner.

Our Part Time Car Detailer/Service Agent Position requires a commitment of 20-25 hours/week at our Traverse City airport location.

This is not a Customer Service position. The ideal candidate will possess recent labor experience in addition to meeting the qualifications listed below.

The Service Agent is responsible for the care and maintenance of the cars on the lot. This includes vacuuming and prepping the cars, shuttling cars to and from car washes and dealerships for servicing, car transports to and from offices, checking fluid levels, and changing tires.

Clean vehicle exterior by hand, brush or by operating washing equipment

Polish, dry and clean vehicle windshields, windows, lights, mats and exterior body, by hand

Vacuum, shampoo, add air freshener and clean vehicle interior (some stain removal may be required)

Determine need for and add windshield fluid, gas, oil, water and antifreeze

Perform basic maintenance check: antenna, under the hood, inside the vehicle, inside the trunk, and outside vehicle

Verify appropriate stickers are attached to vehicle (registration, plates, etc.)

May be responsible for maintaining an inventory of cleaning supplies

May assist with local automobile deliveries

Perform miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned

Must be at least 18 years old

Must have 6 months of prior work experience

Must have a valid driver’s license with no more than 2 moving violations and/or at-fault accidents on driving record in the past 3 years

No drug or alcohol related conviction on driving record in the past 5 years

Must be authorized to work in the United States and not require work authorization sponsorship by our company for this position now or in the future.

Must be able to work the following schedule Cherry Capital Airport: Monday 8a-6p (with 1 hour break), Friday 8a-6p(with 1 hour break) & Every Other Weekend 10a-5p

