Call Center Operator

The most qualified candidate for the Call Center for Munson Healthcare will have excellent work history, extensive customer service background, attention to detail and the ability to work under pressure. Flexibility in scheduling is necessary for this position. SUMMARY

Supports healthcare system initiatives, providing emergency communications, sharing of data and providing services while utilizing customized software. Provides excellent customer care through one-on-one interaction with consumers, physicians/office and Munson Healthcare staff. Determines customer needs and fulfills those needs through dissemination of information entered into custom database to include on-call calendars, emergency notification, and hospital codes, paging groups, physician and staff profiles.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

Required:

High School graduate

Minimum of two years working with the public

Computer skills with basic knowledge of MS Office products

Ability to verbally communicate effectively

Ability to type 50 wpm

Preferred:

Basic office and general clerical skills

Two years operational/technical experience with automated communications equipment

High level of customer relation skills demonstrated in previous position(s)

Experience in hospital/medical setting

ORGANIZATION: Works under the Director of Information Services, Customer Support Manager and the Call Center Team Leader. Receives training and scheduling from Customer Support Manager, Call Center Team Leader and department staff.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Sits much of the time with computer equipment interaction.

Flexible schedule may be required.

Providing coverage during emergency situations may be required.

Work may be subject to frequent interruptions and changing priorities.

Has daily contact and working relationship with most areas of Munson Medical Center and other Munson Healthcare facilities.

HUMAN RELATIONS/PROBLEM SOLVING:

The Call Center Staff must consistently display effective communication and interpersonal skills with all consumer groups to nurture their relationship with Munson Healthcare.

Call Center Operators are expected to routinely exercise sound judgment, positive departmental relations, and a teamwork ethic.

An ability to assimilate urgent and routine caller information to ensure appropriate handling of caller’s request is required.

SPECIFIC DUTIES:

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare.

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Contributes to the team orientation of Munson Healthcare.

Exercises a high degree of control over confidential information.

Calls, messages, and pages are processed in compliance with the various provider and subscriber specifications to ensure accurate and expedient relay of caller information.

Effectively uses the Call Center software and computer for paging, patient and directory information, and availability of clients.

Pages On Call staff for Munson Healthcare.

Provides customer assistance via the phone for the Patient Information Desk.

Answers after hour phones for Munson Healthcare hospitals and physician offices and transfers appropriately.

Handles notification for HICS emergency codes and other emergency notifications as requested such as Exposures, Work Injuries, Elevator Emergencies, STEMI’s, MRT’s, PRT’s, DRT’s, Hypothermia patients, and Traumas.

Provides customers with patient information such as room and/or telephone number and area of hospital being careful not to violate patient confidentiality in the event a patient is restricted.

Maintains a profile on each physician with paging parameters and pertinent demographic information, availability and coverage information.

Facilitates communication between Physicians and their patients during and after office hours.

Generates a daily On Call sheet for use in the Emergency Room and throughout Munson Healthcare.

Maintains an accurate On Call sheet on each shift, making changes as they occur.

Supplies batteries for and provide support ticket for paging issues as requested.

Has an understanding and can demonstrate basic pager functions.

Gives information on MHC meetings and activities.

Answer requests from hospital for in-house telephone extensions, use of the phone and paging system, and educates staff on use of the MHC directory, Smart Web and Smart Speech.

Programs patient phones on at 7:30am and off at 10:00pm

Operates fax and copy machines and computer printers as needed.

Executes overhead paging in MMC utilizing existing policies and protocols.

Provides scanning services for various departments. Other duties as assigned by the Customer Support Manager and Director of Information Services, Call Center Team Lead including additional work during slow periods.