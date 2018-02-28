Cake Decorator – Lears Road, Petoskey MI

Currently, Meijer is looking for a Cake Decorator. The individual selected for this position will be responsible for preparing and decorating cakes for multiple occasions. The individual will also be filling and conditioning the cake case throughout the shift.

Key responsibilities include:

Managing cake outdates daily

Receiving and processing cake orders

Managing cake and icing inventory

Managing cake decorating station to include preparing icing’s and following all sanitation procedures

Maintaining a positive, friendly working relationship with customers, team members and leadership

Stocking and maintenance of product and product displays according to quality and merchandising standards

Potential for working in our deli and bakery areas

Qualification: