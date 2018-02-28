MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Cake Decorator – Lears Road, Petoskey MI

Petoskey, MI

https://my.jobs/108099f3d94846b2b06c5f9155b84f1b151

Posted on February 28, 2018

About Cake Decorator – Lears Road, Petoskey MI

Currently, Meijer is looking for a Cake Decorator. The individual selected for this position will be responsible for preparing and decorating cakes for multiple occasions. The individual will also be filling and conditioning the cake case throughout the shift.

Key responsibilities include:

  • Managing cake outdates daily

  • Receiving and processing cake orders

  • Managing cake and icing inventory

  • Managing cake decorating station to include preparing icing’s and following all sanitation procedures

  • Maintaining a positive, friendly working relationship with customers, team members and leadership

  • Stocking and maintenance of product and product displays according to quality and merchandising standards

  • Potential for working in our deli and bakery areas

Qualification:

  • Work in an efficient manner

  • Pay extreme attention to detail

  • Have excellent written communication skills

  • Be creative and energetic

  • Detail oriented and organized

  • Desire to work with customers on a consistent basis

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8542624

