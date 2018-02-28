Cake Decorator – Lears Road, Petoskey MI
Petoskey, MI
Posted on February 28, 2018
About Cake Decorator – Lears Road, Petoskey MI
Currently, Meijer is looking for a Cake Decorator. The individual selected for this position will be responsible for preparing and decorating cakes for multiple occasions. The individual will also be filling and conditioning the cake case throughout the shift.
Key responsibilities include:
Managing cake outdates daily
Receiving and processing cake orders
Managing cake and icing inventory
Managing cake decorating station to include preparing icing’s and following all sanitation procedures
Maintaining a positive, friendly working relationship with customers, team members and leadership
Stocking and maintenance of product and product displays according to quality and merchandising standards
Potential for working in our deli and bakery areas
Qualification:
Work in an efficient manner
Pay extreme attention to detail
Have excellent written communication skills
Be creative and energetic
Detail oriented and organized
Desire to work with customers on a consistent basis
