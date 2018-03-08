CAD Detailer
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 8, 2018
About CAD Detailer
$500.00 signing bonus at 90 days.
This position is responsible for producing accurate and efficient 3D models, detailed drawings, manufacturing processes, and programs to support manufacturing production floor.
- Create operation sheets and layouts of components to customer specifications using Solidworks
- Read and understand Blueprints and mechanical drawings
- Program components using Esprit software
- Assist with scheduling work to meet customer deliveries and expectations
- Create part numbers and method of manufacture in the ERP system
- Modeling and detailing for in-process drawings, fixtures and work holdings
- Perform other duties as required
- Compliance to the Quality Management System, Safety Practices, and Management Operating System documents relative to your department.
Education and/or Experience
One to two years related experience or equivalent combination of education and experience. Minimum requirement of high school diploma or G.E.D. equivalent.
Language Skills
Ability to read, analyze, and interpret complex documents.
Mathematical Skills
Ability to apply mathematical operations to such tasks as frequency distribution, determination of test reliability, validity, analysis of variance, correlation techniques, sampling theory and factor analysis.
Reasoning Ability
Ability to apply principles of logical or scientific thinking to a wide range of intellectual and practical problems.
EOE/M/F/Vet/Disability
