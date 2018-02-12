Cad/CAM CNC Operator

Tool Room Support Specialist

Northern Michigan manufacturer seeks an experienced individual to support our Tool Room department. An associate degree in CAD with CAM experience is preferred. Job functions include but are not limited to: Produce an NC Program by taking a 3-D drawing, run it through Bob Cam Program and then incorporate it into the CNC; Make CAD drawings of tooling and dies; Interpret the blueprint of a part and do a die layout to produce that part; Able to help train others on the CNC machine. Must be able to work effectively on a team, have a good work ethic, and have the ability to effectively communicate with team members and customers. Knowledge of KeyCreator and experience in an office environment is desired.

Established in 1943, Wayne Wire Cloth Products is family owned and has an immediate opening at our facility located in beautiful Hillman, Michigan. The area provides individuals and families outstanding quality of life and limitless recreational opportunities. We offer an exceptional benefit package including health, dental, vision, disability, 401K match, paid holidays, and paid vacation.

Please check us out at www.waynewire.com Submit resume to: [email protected]