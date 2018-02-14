MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Buss Staff

Bellaire, MI

http://www.shantycreek.com

Posted on February 14, 2018

Position Summary
The buss staff is responsible for providing orders from the kitchen, courteous service for the guest and having good knowledge of the product. They are also responsible for bussing tables, placing dishes in the kitchen, and cleaning of bar. Maintaining cleanliness of all restaurants.

Professional Experience:
A minimum of zero to six months related experience and/or training in a high volume F & B operation is required.

Education:
There is no minimum educational requirement for this position.

Employment at Shanty Creek Resorts comes with many great benefits, including special discount on golf, spa, shopping, dining and of course overnight lodging! Other benefits include: * Lodging discounts at other hotels in Michigan * Use of our Fitness Center * Discounted Golf * Free Season Ski Pass * And much more!

About Shanty Creek Resorts

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7972428

