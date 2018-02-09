MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Brew Pub Manager

Glen Arbor, MI

Website:
http://www.cherryrepublic.com

Posted on February 9, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/365969

Apply Now

About Brew Pub Manager

Cherry Republic

Cherry Republic

 

Cherry Republic is seeking a Brew Pub Manager

 

Job Duties to include:

  • Responsible for the overall operation of the Brewery and Restauran in Glen Arbor, MI.
  • Serve as the strong lead in all areas of Front of the House management.
  • Must adhere to budgets, food & beverage safety and compliance, training and development of staff

 

Qualifications include:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience
  • Proven leadership experience

 

Benefits include:

  • Health and Medical after 90 days of continuous fulltime employment
  • 401K after 1 year of service

 

Salary commensurate with experience

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Cherry Republic

More jobs at Cherry Republic

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8491076

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing