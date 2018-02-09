Brew Pub Manager
Glen Arbor, MI
Posted on February 9, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/365969
About Brew Pub Manager
Cherry Republic is seeking a Brew Pub Manager
Job Duties to include:
- Responsible for the overall operation of the Brewery and Restauran in Glen Arbor, MI.
- Serve as the strong lead in all areas of Front of the House management.
- Must adhere to budgets, food & beverage safety and compliance, training and development of staff
Qualifications include:
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience
- Proven leadership experience
Benefits include:
- Health and Medical after 90 days of continuous fulltime employment
- 401K after 1 year of service
Salary commensurate with experience
Job at a Glance
About Cherry Republic
More jobs at Cherry Republic