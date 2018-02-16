MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Breakfast Host

Cadillac, MI

February 16, 2018

The Holiday Inn Express of Cadillac has immediate openings for a part-time breakfast host. Duties include but are not limited to; stocking and cooking food, making coffee, keeping a clean breakfast area, cleaning the great room, fitness room, and public restrooms, vacuuming halls and stairwells, as well as assisting guests with any questions they may have about the surrounding area. Canidate must have reliable transportation and be available to work weekends and holidays. Canidate must have full range of motion in upper and lower body as well as the ability to lift up to 30 lbs.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8145091

