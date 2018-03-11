MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Breakfast Attendant

Mackinaw City, MI

Website:
http://www.baymontmackinaw.com

Posted on March 11, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/373529

Apply Now

About Breakfast Attendant

Baymont Inn & Suites is hiring a part time breakfast attendant.Â  The position is mainly on Monday and Tuesday’s from 7am until 12p. The breakfast attendant is responsible for replenishing food and beverage items according to standards and specifications.Â  Must also demonstrate good judgement and helpful style and greets and communicates with guests.Â 

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Baymont Inn & Suites

More jobs at Baymont Inn & Suites

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7871941

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing