Breakfast Attendant
Mackinaw City, MI
Posted on March 11, 2018
Baymont Inn & Suites is hiring a part time breakfast attendant.Â The position is mainly on Monday and Tuesday’s from 7am until 12p. The breakfast attendant is responsible for replenishing food and beverage items according to standards and specifications.Â Must also demonstrate good judgement and helpful style and greets and communicates with guests.Â
